ViewRay : Providence Portland Medical Center Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

CLEVELAND, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Oregon has begun patient treatments with the MRIdian® MR-Guided Therapy System, a cutting-edge radiation therapy system that combines the latest innovations in precision radiation delivery and ground-breaking MR-guidance.

The MRIdian system at Providence Portland Medical Center is part of The Elsie Franz Finley Radiation Oncology Center and Providence Cancer Institute. MRIdian utilizes on-table soft tissue imaging to allow oncologists to visualize, adapt and target using diagnostic-quality anatomical detail that is unavailable with conventional image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) technologies.

Areas of particular interest to the Providence Portland Medical Center are the treatment of non-metastatic pancreatic, liver, and prostate cancer using MRIdian, given the system's real-time MR-guidance and on-table adaptive capabilities.

"This technology allows us to track the movements and monitor changes in shape of the target and surrounding organs so that we can modify the radiation beams to fit the picture of the moment, not yesterday's. It permits stronger, shorter, more effective treatments to be delivered with potentially fewer complications," according to Dr. Steven Seung, Medical Director for Radiation Oncology and Gamma Knife Center of Oregon, and a physician at The Oregon Clinic.

We're pleased to have Providence Portland Medical Center join the growing list of hospitals bringing the benefits of MRIdian to their patients," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "As hospitals explore ways to deliver effective cancer treatments while also minimizing patient visits during these challenging times, MRIdian's ability to deliver radiation therapy in fewer treatment sessions becomes even more valuable."

Currently 37 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research efforts. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 9,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

