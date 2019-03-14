ViewRay : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

CLEVELAND, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Full Year 2018 Highlights:

Total revenue of $81.0 million , primarily from 13 revenue units and 2 system upgrades, compared to 2017 revenue of approximately $34.0 million , primarily from 6 revenue units.

, primarily from 13 revenue units and 2 system upgrades, compared to 2017 revenue of approximately , primarily from 6 revenue units. Received 23 new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $140.7 million , up from 19 new orders totaling $113.6 million in 2017.

, up from 19 new orders totaling in 2017. Total backlog increased to $212.3 million as of December 31, 2018 , up from $203.6 million as of December 31, 2017 .

as of , up from as of . Cash and cash equivalents were $167.4 million as of December 31, 2018 .

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Total revenue of $20.7 million , primarily from 3 revenue units and 1 system upgrade in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to fourth quarter 2017 revenue of $19.9 million , primarily from 4 revenue units.

, primarily from 3 revenue units and 1 system upgrade in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to fourth quarter 2017 revenue of , primarily from 4 revenue units. Received 8 new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 6 new orders totaling $34.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

"We are focused on becoming the standard of care in radiation oncology," said Scott Drake, President and CEO. "We have made significant progress on our commercial, innovation and clinical pipelines. In 2019, we are well positioned to drive further growth, therapy adoption and extend our innovation lead."

Financial Results

Total revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $20.7 million, compared to $19.9 million for the same period last year. Total revenue for the full year 2018 was $81.0 million, compared to $34.0 million for the full year 2017.

Total cost of revenue for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $20.1 million, compared to $15.6 million for the same period last year. Total cost of revenue was $74.4 million for the full year 2018 compared to $27.7 million for the full year 2017.

Total gross profit for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $0.6 million, compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Total gross profit for the full year 2018 was $6.6 million, compared to $6.3 million for the full year 2017.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 were $22.1 million, compared to $17.1 million for the same period last year. Total operating expenses for the full year 2018 were $81.7 million, compared to $54.5 million for the full year 2017.

Net loss for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $16.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $24.6 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period last year. Net loss for the full year 2018 was $79.1 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to $72.2 million, or $1.23 per share, for the full year 2017.

ViewRay had total cash and cash equivalents of $167.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2019, ViewRay anticipates total revenue to be in the range of $111 - $124 million, and total cash usage to be in the range of $65 - $75 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

ViewRay will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The dial-in numbers are (844) 277-1426 for domestic callers and (336) 525-7129 for international callers. The conference ID number is 7659688. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website at www.viewray.com.

After the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will remain available online on the investor relations page of ViewRay's corporate website, www.viewray.com, for 14 days following the call. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 21, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the conference ID number 7659688.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year to date results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIEWRAY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2018



2017

Gross Orders

$ 48,700



$ 34,125



$ 140,717



$ 113,585

Backlog

$ 212,311



$ 203,625



$ 212,311



$ 203,625



































Revenue:































Product

$ 19,389



$ 19,100



$ 76,626



$ 30,458

Service



1,155





701





3,861





3,109

Distribution Rights



119





119





475





475

Total revenue



20,663





19,920





80,962





34,042

Cost of revenue:































Product



16,958





15,166





66,522





25,488

Service



3,105





464





7,837





2,222

Total cost of revenue



20,063





15,630





74,359





27,710

Gross margin



600





4,290





6,603





6,332

Operating expenses:































Research and development



4,014





4,928





16,520





14,709

Selling and marketing



5,038





2,959





15,062





8,412

General and administrative



13,043





9,259





50,113





31,375

Total operating expenses



22,095





17,146





81,695





54,496

Loss from operations



(21,495)





(12,856)





(75,092)





(48,164)

Interest income



2





2





8





5

Interest expense



(1,943)





(1,875)





(7,701)





(7,247)

Other income (expense), net



6,696





(9,917)





6,389





(16,770)

Loss before provision for income taxes

$ (16,740)



$ (24,646)



$ (76,396)



$ (72,176)

Provision for income taxes



-





-





-





-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (16,740)



$ (24,646)



$ (76,396)



$ (72,176)

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature related to Series A

convertible preferred stock

$ -



$ -





(2,728)



$ -

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (16,740)



$ (24,646)



$ (79,124)



$ (72,176)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.17)



$ (0.38)



$ (0.98)



$ (1.23)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



95,822,255





65,559,744





81,123,140





58,457,868



VIEWRAY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



















ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 167,432



$ 57,389

Accounts receivable



36,867





20,326

Inventory



49,462





19,375

Deposits on purchased inventory



8,142





7,043

Deferred cost of revenue



9,736





13,696

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



6,045





4,862

Total current assets



277,684





122,691

Property and equipment, net



13,958





11,564

Restricted cash



1,933





1,143

Intangible assets, net



-





78

Other assets



1,395





235

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 294,970



$ 135,711

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 10,207



$ 11,014

Accrued liabilities



9,983





7,207

Customer deposits



19,968





17,820

Deferred revenue, current portion



13,731





20,151

Total current liabilities



53,889





56,192

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



5,744





3,238

Long-term debt



55,364





44,504

Warrant liabilities



11,844





22,420

Other long-term liabilities



820





7,370

TOTAL LIABILITIES



127,661





133,724

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















Convertible Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000

shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; no shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017



—





—

Common stock, par value of $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares

authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017; 96,332,023 and 67,653,974

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017



952





666

Additional paid-in capital



565,334





321,174

Accumulated deficit



(398,977)





(319,853)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



167,309





1,987

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 294,970



$ 135,711



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewray-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-300812136.html

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.