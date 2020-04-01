ViewRay : and VieCure Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Adoption of Personalized Cancer Care

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today a strategic collaboration with VieCure, an artificial intelligence (AI) informatics company with a leading point-of-care clinical decision support platform and a comprehensive electronic medical record (EMR) in oncology. The collaboration is designed to drive personalized care and treatment to patients by educating oncology practices on both companies' precision oncology solutions.

Through the alliance, clinicians will have access to ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-guided radiation therapy system and VieCure's VCurePrecision™ EMR platform. VCurePrecision provides a real-time decision-support system that combines clinical knowledge with patient data to assist oncologists in generating personalized treatment plans and managing a patient's care throughout his or her cancer therapy. ViewRay's MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue and tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian also offers a powerful gating feature that automatically controls the radiation beam throughout each treatment, turning it off if the tumor moves outside of the targeted treatment area. The combination of MRIdian and VCurePrecision offers a formidable comprehensive precision oncology solution.

"Through our collaboration with VieCure, we gain access to a wider network of oncologists and healthcare systems to offer a comprehensive cancer treatment and records integration solution," said Paul Ziegler, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewRay. "Both VieCure and ViewRay are leaders within their field – bringing clinicians a state-of-the-art AI-powered patient data system and the world's first MRI-guided radiation therapy system. The ability to deliver these world-class solutions together is a real benefit to oncology practices interested in advancing personalized treatment to improve patient outcomes."

"Oncologists are embracing the paradigm shift toward data-driven precision medicine, but they face a myriad of clinical workflow and content-related challenges," said Fred Ashbury, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at VieCure. "Our platform combines patient data with leading scientific knowledge in radiation oncology, systemic therapy and surgical oncology, and generates individualized treatment prescriptions throughout the patient's diagnosis and care journey. We are excited to deliver even better insights to the multidisciplinary clinical team and the participating radiation oncologists, medical physicists, therapists and treatment planners who will use our A.I. enabled smart EMR."

VieCure's oncology-specific and AI-enabled VCurePrecision platform is aimed at both private practice cancer centers and large provider organizations as a point-of-care solution to collect, curate, streamline and manage diagnostic and treatment options ranging from molecular test results through patient-reported outcomes. The platform also incorporates AI clinical rules to personalize standard of care to the specific characteristics of an individual's cancer.

Currently 34 MRIdian systems are installed at hospitals around the world, where they are being used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and are the focus of numerous ongoing research initiatives. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 8,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay®, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purposely built to deliver high-precision radiation without unnecessary beam distortion, and consequently, help to mitigate skin toxicity and other safety concerns that may otherwise arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams.

About VieCure

VieCure has developed a proprietary artificial intelligence informatics software platform in conjunction with a clinical inference engine and smart electronic medical record in oncology. The VCurePrecision™ platform is a real-time decision support system that combines clinical knowledge with patient data to assist oncologists and hematologists in generating personalized treatment plans and managing a patient's treatment throughout diagnosis, cancer therapy, and ongoing follow-up care. For more information, please visit viecure.com and connect with VieCure on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2020 and ViewRay's conference calls to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 and year to date results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its 2019 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

