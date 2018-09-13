Viewray : Acibadem Maslak Hospital in Turkey Introduces Next Generation Cancer Care with MRIdian MR-Image Guided Radiation Therapy

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Acibadem Maslak Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey has begun treating patients with ViewRay's MRIdian® Linac, the world's first system to combine MRI guidance and linear accelerator radiation delivery. These treatments mark the first in Turkey using MRI-guided radiation therapy.

MRIdian MRI-guided radiotherapy represents the latest advance in the field of radiation oncology. The anatomical detail only available with MR soft tissue imaging enables on-table treatment plan adaptation to reshape radiation doses based on the anatomical changes which occur from one day of treatment to the next. Using a novel streaming video perspective, the technology also allows oncologists to visualize and automatically control beam delivery based on the real-time position of the tumor and surrounding organs.

"We are pleased to have commenced Turkey's first MRI-guided radiation therapy program and believe it offers cancer patients in our country a number of distinct benefits over traditional radiation therapy," said Enis Ozyar, M.D., Professor, Chairman of Acibadem University Department of Radiation Oncology. "MRIdian allows for clinical improvements in visualization and precision daily plan adaptation, and it provides us with the tools to deliver higher and potentially more effective radiation doses."

Acibadem Maslak Hospital is part of the Acibadem Healthcare Group, one of the leading institutions in Turkey in the field of private healthcare services. Comprised of 21 hospitals and 16 medical centers, Acibadem signed a joint partnership with IHH Healthcare in 2012 which enabled them to be a part of world's second largest healthcare chain. Turkey is currently one of the leading countries in health tourism due to the country's advanced diagnostic and treatment services offered.

In addition to treating a full spectrum of cancerous tumors, Acibadem Maslak Hospital intends to explore the benefit of local control, toxicity and survival with MRIdian Linac compared to standard radiotherapy technologies.

About ViewRay®

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ materially from those referenced. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to the ability of health care centers to implement efficient and effective MRI-guided radiation therapy programs; and that these programs will provide clinically significant benefits such as: timely and useful visualization and treatment adaptation; higher, more effective dosing; improved tumor targeting precision; minimized toxicities; improved survival; and potentially reduced side effects. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates, government and regulatory uncertainty, including but not limited to obtaining authorizations to market and new tariffs and trade restrictions, and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents ViewRay files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

