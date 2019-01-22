Updated Analysis of Pivotal Study Reveals: Proactive, High Dosage of Venofer® Significantly Reduces Risk of Death or Major Cardiovascular Events in Haemodialysis Patients

Regulatory News:
Further to the announcement on 29 October 2018, Vifor Pharma provides an
update to the results of the Proactive IV irOn Therapy
in haemodiALysis patients (PIVOTAL) trial. This update was
necessitated by identification of a programming error in the original
analysis by the investigators. The re-analysis of the data revealed a
statistically significant improvement in the treatment effects of a
higher dose of Venofer® (i.v. iron sucrose) compared with a
lower dose. These results supersede those presented at the High-Impact
Clinical Trial session at ASN Kidney Week 2018 and published on The
New England Journal of Medicine website, NEJM.org, on 26 October
2018. The updated results can be viewed on: www.NEJM.org
(DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa1810742).
In the updated results, the primary endpoint ‒ which was the composite
of nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, hospitalisation for
heart failure, or death – reached statistically significant superiority
(P=0.04) for the proactive, high-dose Venofer® regimen
compared with the low-dose Venofer® group. Similarly, the
rates of the individual components of fatal or non-fatal myocardial
infarction and hospitalisation for heart failure were lower among
patients receiving high-dose i.v. iron. Results on deaths, as well as
all safety endpoints (vascular access thrombosis, hospitalisation for
any cause and for infection), reduction in ESA dose requirements and
number of blood transfusions did not differ between the two treatment
arms.
“The PIVOTAL trial was the first trial to assess optimal dosing strategy
of intravenous iron in patients undergoing haemodialysis and
demonstrated that exposing those patients to higher doses of iron over
time significantly reduced the risk of mortality or major nonfatal
cardiovascular events.” said Stefan Schulze, President of the Executive
Committee and COO of Vifor Pharma Group.
Francesco Locatelli, Professor of Nephrology, Hospital Alessandro
Manzoni, Lecco, Italy said, “PIVOTAL was a long-awaited landmark study
in nephrology and the results mark a significant milestone in the
treatment of haemodialysis patients. It is expected that the results
from this study will impact guidelines and clinical practice for the
benefit of these patients.”
Javed Butler, Professor of Cardiology, University of Mississippi,
Jackson, MS, USA added that “the effect of iron levels on cardiovascular
events in haemodialysis patients has previously been given little
recognition. The PIVOTAL trial has demonstrated the significant benefits
of effective treatment with intravenous iron by improving major
cardiovascular outcome parameters in this high risk population.”
About the trial
The Proactive IV irOn Therapy in haemodiALysis
patients (PIVOTAL) trial was a randomised controlled study designed to
investigate the effects of two i.v. iron dosing strategies among
patients on maintenance haemodialysis.1 The PIVOTAL trial
assessed the efficacy and safety of a proactive, high dose i.v. iron
sucrose (Venofer®) regimen (permitting ferritin up to 700
µg/L and TSAT up to 40%) vs. a reactive low dose i.v. iron sucrose
(Venofer®) regimen (keeping patients near a serum ferritin of
200 µg/L and TSAT of 20%). The primary endpoint was the composite of
nonfatal myocardial infarction, nonfatal stroke, hospitalisation for
heart failure, or death. Other secondary endpoints included death,
infection rate, and dose of an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent.1
After non-inferiority of the primary endpoint was established (P>0.001),
superiority for the pro-active high dose i.v. iron sucrose (Venofer®)
treatment strategy was demonstrated for the primary endpoint as well
(P=0.04). The PIVOTAL trial followed 2,141 patients from 50 sites in the
United Kingdom for up to 4.5 years.2
The PIVOTAL trial was funded by Kidney Research UK and was supported by
an unrestricted grant from Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
Ltd. (VFMCRP). However, the company had no input into the study design
or delivery of the trial. VFMCRP also provided Venofer® (iron
sucrose) for the trial, free of charge.
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims
to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and
cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for
specialty pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions.
Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe
and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops,
manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient
care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core
business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor
Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with
Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is
headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange
(SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, and ISIN: CH0364749348). For more
information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd., is a joint
company of Vifor Pharma Group and Fresenius Medical Care, develops and
commercialises innovative and high quality therapies to improve the life
of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide. The
company was founded at the end of 2010 and is owned 55% by Vifor Pharma
Group and 45% by Fresenius Medical Care. For more information about
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma and its parent companies,
please visit www.vfmcrp.com,
www.viforpharma.com
and www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.
Venofer®, the originator iron sucrose, is an
intravenous iron therapy developed by Vifor Pharma. Venofer®
is authorised worldwide in more than 80 countries for the treatment of
iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia where there is a clinical
need for a rapid iron supply or when oral iron is ineffective, not
tolerated or patient non-compliance is an issue. Venofer® is
the leading intravenous iron brand in terms of volume usage worldwide
and is the trusted gold standard in iron therapy for dialysis patients.
Overall monitored usage of Venofer® now correlates to over 23
million patient-years of clinical experience.
Iron deficiency (ID) is defined as a state in which iron stores
are inadequate for normal blood formation, as the iron requirements
exceed the supply. Iron deficiency anaemia results from low or depleted
stores of iron. In severe cases, red cells in a patient with IDA are
both microcytic (small) and hypochromic (pale), and values for mean
corpuscular volume (MCV) and mean corpuscular Hb concentration (MCHC)
are characteristically changed. According to the World Health
Organisation (WHO) it is estimated that about 700 million people have
iron deficiency anaemia (IDA)3.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005426/en/