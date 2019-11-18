Log in
Vifor Pharma : Appoints Lee Heeson as President International and Member of the Executive Committee

0
11/18/2019 | 01:01am EST

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced the appointment of Lee Heeson as President International and member of the Executive Committee as of February 1st, 2020.

Lee Heeson joins Vifor Pharma from Celgene, where he was President, Worldwide Markets, responsible for the Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) franchise in all ex-US markets. In his most recent position, Lee Heeson led the execution and geographic expansion for psoriasis drug Otezla, the launch preparation for investigational immunomodulatory drug Ozanimod and represented ex-US commercialization on the I&I Executive Committee. Prior to that, Lee held positions at Galderma, Schering-Plough, Allergan and Lorex Synthelabo (now Sanofi), working across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies, including Europe, Latin America, the United States and Japan.

He received a Chartered Institute of Marketing Diploma from Plymouth Business School and a BA (Hons) of International Business from Sheffield Hallam University, both in the UK.

Etienne Jornod, Executive Chairman of Vifor Pharma comments; “We are delighted that Lee Heeson joins Vifor Pharma. He brings in a wealth of commercial experience from leading successful franchises, general managers, medical affairs and market access teams across the US, EMEA and Japan to further successfully drive and execute our launch capabilities globally.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 890 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 45,2 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 64,7x
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,45x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 10 252 M
Chart VIFOR PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Vifor Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIFOR PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 162,42  CHF
Last Close Price 158,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianni Zampieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefan Schulze President & Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Jornod Executive Chairman
Colin Bond Chief Financial Officer
Michel Burnier Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIFOR PHARMA46.87%10 347
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.48%355 145
ROCHE HOLDING AG20.79%255 382
MERCK AND COMPANY11.11%216 154
PFIZER-14.59%206 312
NOVARTIS18.75%202 726
