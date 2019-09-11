Vifor Pharma : Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and Announces Changes to Executive Committee

Log in
Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced changes to its management. Dr Klaus Henning Jensen will join the company as Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Executive Committee in January 2020. Dario Eklund, Chief Commercial Officer and member of the Executive Committee will leave the company at the end of September. A search for a successor is underway.

Dr Jensen joins Vifor Pharma from Sanofi, where he has most recently been Global Therapeutic Area Head, responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism development. In his new role at Vifor Pharma, he will be responsible for Clinical Development, Drug Safety and Medical Affairs. He completed studies in Biophysics at the University of Copenhagen, and qualified as a Physician (M.D.) in 2003 and holds an Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

Vifor Pharma also announces the departure of Dario Eklund. Dario Eklund joined Vifor Pharma in 2014 as Head of Global Business Operations, before becoming Chief Commercial Officer in 2017. He has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Vifor Pharma, and will leave the organisation by the end of September.

Stefan Schulze, President of Vifor Pharma Group Executive Committee and COO, comments; “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Klaus Henning Jensen. Dr Jensen brings a wealth of experience from leading global clinical development and medical affairs functions at Sanofi and Novo Nordisk. We greatly look forward to welcoming him to the team in January.

We would also like to thank Dario Eklund for his leadership and outstanding contributions to our success over the past 5 years. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours, both professionally and personally.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 877 M
EBIT 2019 340 M
Net income 2019 171 M
Debt 2019 2,09 M
Yield 2019 1,28%
P/E ratio 2019 59,1x
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 4,69x
Capitalization 10 129 M
