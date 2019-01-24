Vifor Pharma : ChemoCentryx Announces Withdrawal of Phase II-Based Conditional Marketing Authorisation (CMA) Application for ANCA-Associated Vasculitis in Europe, Phase III Advocate Trial Data Release Planned for Q4 2019

Regulatory News:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005865/en/
ChemoCentryx, Inc. and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd., a
company of Vifor Pharma Group, today announced that in light of the
upcoming availability of data from the pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE trial
– the largest controlled trial in active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic
antibody associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis) – they have
decided to withdraw the application for Conditional Marketing
Authorisation (CMA) of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated
vasculitis based on Phase II data. Efforts will now be exclusively
directed to file integrated regulatory submissions in 2020 with the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) and United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for full (unconditional) marketing approval, after
the planned release of topline data from the Phase III ADVOCATE clinical
trial anticipated already in the fourth quarter of 2019.
“Since pivotal topline data will be available from our global Phase III
ADVOCATE trial later this year, we have decided not to proceed with our
limited Phase II-based CMA in Europe,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “The pace of the
worldwide ADVOCATE trial enrollment was considerably greater than
originally anticipated when we applied for the European CMA; which was
based on data from our Phase II CLEAR trial comprising 12 week dosing on
some 67 patients. Since Phase III ADVOCATE assesses more than 300 ANCA
vasculitis patients through 52 weeks of treatment, the imminent
comprehensive data set will be much more powerful than those in the CMA
application, therefore enabling a more consistent set of filings in
Europe and the US. We would like to thank the Rapporteurs and the
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the valuable
support and guidance they provided to us as we look forward to topline
ADVOCATE data in the fourth quarter this year.”
Stefan Schulze, President of the Executive Committee and Chief Operating
Officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented, “We strongly support the
decision to focus on a full Market Authorisation. We believe this will
offer regulators and the companies a much clearer view of the
performance of avacopan in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis,
a group of rare kidney autoimmune diseases that lead to significant
morbidity and mortality, and where there is a clear unmet need for safer
and more efficacious therapies.”
About Avacopan
Avacopan is an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective
inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor, or C5aR. Avacopan is in Phase
III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic
auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis). In
clinical studies to date, avacopan was shown to be safe, well tolerated
and provided effective control of the disease while allowing elimination
of high-dose steroids, part of the current standard of
care. ChemoCentryx is also developing avacopan for the treatment of
patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and hidradenitis suppurativa
(HS). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted avacopan
orphan-drug designation for ANCA-associated Vasculitis, C3G and atypical
hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). The European Commission has granted
orphan medicinal product designation for avacopan for the treatment of
two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis: microscopic polyangiitis and
granulomatosis with polyangiitis (formerly known as Wegener's
granulomatosis), as well as for C3G. Avacopan was also granted access to
the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) PRIority MEdicines (PRIME)
initiative, which supports accelerated assessment of investigational
therapies addressing unmet medical need.
ChemoCentryx's Kidney Health Alliance with Vifor Pharma provides Vifor
Pharma with exclusive rights to commercialise avacopan and CCX140 in
markets outside of the U.S. ChemoCentryx also has early stage drug
candidates that target chemoattractant receptors in other inflammatory
and autoimmune diseases and in cancer.
About Vifor Pharma Group
Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to
become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal
therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and
innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help
patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better,
healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets
pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group
holds a leading position in all its core business activities and
consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius
Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care;
Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in
Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange,
VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more details, please visit www.viforpharma.com.
About Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma Ltd. (VFMCRP)
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma is a common company of Vifor
Pharma Group and Fresenius Medical Care, develops and commercialises
innovative and high quality therapies to improve the life of patients
suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide. The company was
founded at the end of 2010 and is owned 55% by Vifor Pharma Group and
45% by Fresenius Medical Care. For more information about VFMCRP and its
parent companies, please visit www.vfmcrp.com,
www.viforpharma.com
and www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications
targeted at inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and
cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems
to discover, develop and commercialise orally-administered
therapies. ChemoCentryx is currently focusing on its late stage drug
candidates for patients with rare diseases, avacopan (CCX168) and
CCX140. CCX140 is an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2
and is currently being developed for patients with focal segmental
glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease. The U.S. Food
and Drug Administration has granted CCX140 orphan-drug designation for
the treatment of FSGS.
ChemoCentryx Forward-Looking Statements
ChemoCentryx cautions that statements included in this press release
that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking
statements. Words such as "may," "could," "will," "would," "should,"
"expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend,"
"predict," "seek," "contemplate," "potential," "continue" or "project"
or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements
include the Company's statements regarding the achievement of
anticipated goals and milestones, whether avacopan will be shown to be
effective in the treatment of ANCA Vasculitis, the timing of the Phase
III ADVOCATE study top line data, whether the more comprehensive Phase
III ADVOCATE data set will provide for a more powerful data set than the
CLEAR Phase II dataset underlying the CMA application, whether
submissions with the FDA and EMA for full marketing approval will be
made next year and whether avacopan will be effective in ongoing or
future clinical trials. The inclusion of forward-looking statements
should not be regarded as a representation by ChemoCentryx that any of
its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set
forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in
the ChemoCentryx business and other risks described in the Company's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date hereof,
and ChemoCentryx undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news
release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Further information regarding these and other risks is included under
the heading "Risk Factors" in ChemoCentryx's periodic reports filed with
the SEC, including ChemoCentryx's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with
the SEC on March 12, 2018 and its other reports which are available from
the SEC's website (www.sec.gov)
and on ChemoCentryx's website (www.chemocentryx.com)
under the heading "Investors." All forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution
is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005865/en/