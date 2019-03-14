Regulatory News:
VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTS STRONG 2018 RESULTS, EXCEEDING RAISED
GUIDANCE
THE VIFOR PHARMA GROUP REPORTED A STRONG SALES AND PROFIT PERFORMANCE IN
2018 WITH CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH FROM ITS THREE STRATEGIC GROWTH
DRIVERS. POSITIVE MOMENTUM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE DURING 2019 WITH THE
GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET ITS MILESTONE 2020 OBJECTIVES. SUE MAHONY AND KIM
STRATTON NOMINATED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018
-
Net sales of CHF 1,584.6 million, up 22.7%; EBITDA of CHF 391.5
million, up 39.7%
-
Strong balance sheet with equity ratio of 74.8%
-
Core earnings per share of CHF 4.16, an increase of 95.9% versus prior
year
-
Significant increase in cash flow from operations
-
Strong growth momentum continued in H2 for our three key strategic
growth drivers, Ferinject®, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care
Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Veltassa®
-
Net sales and EBITDA guidance, raised on 8 August 2018, were exceeded
FERINJECT®/INJECTAFER® IN-MARKET
SALES POTENTIALLY A BLOCKBUSTER IN 2019
-
Reported net sales of CHF 485.1 million, up 23.8%
-
Increase in overall i.v. iron market share by value to 72.6% in 2018
compared to 70.3% in prior year
-
In-market sales of CHF 897.9 million, up 28.6%, potential to achieve
blockbuster status already in 2019
VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA GROWTH LED BY MIRCERA®
-
Mircera® net sales of CHF 451.3 million, up 32.8%
-
Agreement with Cara Therapeutics to develop and commercialise CR845
(difelikefalin) for chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus
(CKD-aP) in haemodialysis patients worldwide outside US, Japan and
South Korea
-
Venofer®’s unique safety and efficacy profile confirmed by
PIVOTAL trial results
VELTASSA® CONTINUING TO TRANSFORM
HYPERKALAEMIA TREATMENT
-
Net sales of CHF 90.5 million, up 75.1%
-
European launches in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway; first
successful ex-US reimbursement approvals in Sweden, Denmark, and
Norway at prices demonstrating product value
-
Exclusive development and marketing licence signed with Zeria in Japan
SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON PARTNERING AND CLINICAL TRIALS
-
Increased stake in ChemoCentryx to 21.1% confirming rare diseases
commitment
-
Two pivotal phase-III trials of CR485 ongoing, with completion and
data read-out anticipated by end of 2019
-
Phase-II proof-of-concept trial for ferroportin inhibitor VIT-2763 to
start in H2, following positive phase-I trial results
STRONG GROWTH EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2019 AND BEYOND
-
Net sales expected to grow between 11% and 13% at constant exchange
rates
-
Reported EBITDA expected to increase by 25%
-
Confirmation that 2020 net sales expected to exceed CHF 2 billion and
EBITDA to be in the range of CHF 700 million
-
Implementation of Milestone 2020 according to plan
NOMINATIONS TO BOARD AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT
-
Sue Mahony and Kim Stratton will be proposed for election to the Board
of Directors at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on 8 May 2019.
-
David Bevan, CEO of Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
(VFMCRP), has decided to leave the Vifor Pharma Group at the end of
April 2019.
Etienne Jornod, Executive Chairman of the Vifor Pharma Group,
commented on the 2018 results: “This was another outstanding performance
by Vifor Pharma, our first full year as a pure play pharmaceutical
company. The headline numbers highlight our strong growth story, with
2018 net sales up 22.7% to CHF 1,584.6 million, and EBITDA up 39.7% to
CHF 391.5 million. Our three growth drivers - Ferinject®/Injectafer®,
the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, and Veltassa®
all continued to perform strongly. We are well on course to achieve the
promises we made when we set out our plan to deliver sales of more than
CHF 2 billion and EBITDA in the high triple-digit million range in 2020,
and our focus is already moving ahead with an ambitious growth strategy
to take us up to 2025 and beyond. We have set out guidance for continued
strong growth in 2019 and look forward to making further progress
towards achieving our vision of being a global leader in iron
deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies.”
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
In million CHF / in %
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
Net sales
|
|
1,584.6
|
|
1,291.7
|
|
+22.7%
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
391.5
|
|
280.4
|
|
+39.7%
|
|
Net profit from continuing operations
|
|
244.4
|
|
124.0
|
|
+97.1%
|
|
Core earnings per share (in CHF)
|
|
4.16
|
|
2.12
|
|
+95.9%
|
|
Net debt
|
|
-179.7
|
|
191.1
|
|
-370.8
|
KEY PROFIT AND LOSS FIGURES
Vifor Pharma Group net sales for
2018 grew to CHF 1,584.6 million, a strong increase of 22.7%, or 21.7%
on a constant currency basis. Application of the new revenue recognition
standard (IFRS 15) required a reclassification of certain elements
between net sales and costs, with no impact on EBITDA. The new standard
resulted in lower reported sales in 2018 of CHF 60.7 million and in 2017
of CHF 50.4 million.
Other operating income decreased to CHF 64.6 million in 2018 from
CHF 91.6 million in 2017, primarily due to the expected sunset clause of
royalty payments from CellCept®.
EBITDA increased to CHF 391.5 million compared to CHF 280.4
million in the prior year, an increase of 39.7%, or 40.0% on a constant
currency basis. This increase was due to strong sales growth combined
with cost containment.
Cost of sales amounted to CHF 648.7 million in 2018 compared to
CHF 517.9 million in the prior period, resulting in a gross profit
margin of 60.7% compared to 62.6% in the prior year. The strong
growth of higher margin products such as Ferinject®/Injectafer®
was offset by decreasing CellCept® royalties and the
significant increase in net sales of Mircera®.
Marketing and distribution expenses amounted to CHF 410.8
million, up 7.1%. The main driver was investments required in the
European commercial organisations to further grow Ferinject®
and to support the continued rollout of Veltassa®.
Investments in R&D amounted to CHF 206.4 million compared to
CHF 185.1 million. The increase was driven by clinical studies on
Ferinject®, the phase-I study for the ferroportin inhibitor
VIT-2763 and the initiation of the DIAMOND study for Veltassa®.
General and administration expenses amounted to CHF 155.9 million
compared to CHF 162.4 million in the prior year. The decrease is mainly
attributable to lower personnel cost.
Core earnings per share grew to CHF 4.16 in 2018, an increase of
95.9% compared to CHF 2.12 in 2017, reflecting the strong growth of our
operating business results. Core earnings are defined as reported
earnings after minorities adjusted for proportionate amortisation of
intangible assets of CHF 117.5 million in 2018 (2017: CHF 103.7 million).
CASH FLOWS AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Cash flow from
operating activities for 2018 amounted to CHF +193.8 million
compared to CHF +60.3 million in the prior year.
Cash flow from investing activities was CHF -376.1 million due to
upfront and milestone payments for in-licensing agreements of CHF -213.3
million mainly in respect of the extension of commercialisation rights
of Mircera® of CHF -61.0 million, CR845 (Cara Therapeutics)
of CHF -55.4 million, territory expansions for avacopan and CCX140 of
CHF -10.0 million as well as additional milestone payments for Mircera®
of CHF -30.2 million and avacopan of CHF -49.1 million which were
already capitalised in previous years. In addition, the Group performed
strategic equity investments of CHF -106.2 million which mainly relate
to ChemoCentryx of CHF -85.4 million and Cara Therapeutics of CHF -14.6
million.
Cash flow from financing activities of CHF +158.6 million was
mainly impacted by the bond issuance in September 2018 with net proceeds
of CHF +463.8 million. In addition, the private placement notes of CHF
-114.5 million were repaid in Q1 2018. Dividend distributions in 2018 in
respect of the financial year 2017 amounted to CHF -174.6 million,
whereof CHF -45.0 million was paid to Fresenius Medical Care and CHF
-129.6 million was distributed to shareholders in May 2018.
ROBUST BALANCE SHEET
Goodwill and intangible assets amounted
to CHF 2,676.0 million at the end of 2018 compared to CHF 2,651.1
million in 2017, representing 59.5% of total assets (2017: 64.3%). The
increase was related to the in-licensing agreements and extension of
Mircera® commercialisation rights described under cash flow
from investing activities adjusted by amortisations.
Net debt was CHF -179.7 million resulting in a net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio
of 0.46 at the end of 2018. With CHF 3,364.6 million of shareholders’
equity, the Vifor Pharma Group had a strong equity ratio of 74.8% at the
end of 2018 compared to 80.8% in 2017. The slight decrease is due to the
investments in intangibles assets.
2. THREE STRATEGIC DRIVERS MAINTAIN STRONG GROWTH
Ferinject®/Injectafer®
Reported
net sales of Ferinject®/Injectafer® increased to
CHF 485.1 million in 2018, up 23.8% from CHF 391.8 million the prior
year, in line with Vifor Pharma’s commitment to full-year growth in
excess of 20% at constant exchange rates. Given the significant
remaining market opportunity around the world, Ferinject®/Injectafer®
reported net sales are expected to continue to grow in the range of 20%
in 2019.
The latest available data showed global in-market sales of Ferinject®/Injectafer®
of approximately CHF 897.9 million for 2018, up 28.6% from the
prior year period. In addition, there was a further increase in overall
i.v. iron market share by value to 72.6% from 70.3% the prior year.
In the US, Injectafer® continued to drive most of the i.v.
iron market growth. Our US partner American Regent, a Daiichi Sankyo
Group company, recorded net sales of USD 381.4 million in 2018, an
increase of 39.4% compared to prior year. As a result, Vifor Pharma
posted net sales of CHF 126.9 million. Growth was enhanced by an
expanded promotion strategy and increased commercial resources, all
despite greater competition. Injectafer® is experiencing
significant growth in the haematology/oncology and gastroenterology
fields, where the majority of administrations occur across patient
groups. American Regent’s initiatives have further raised awareness of
the unmet medical need for optimal iron therapy in iron deficiency
anaemia in gastroenterology, nephrology and women’s health.
In order to increase our geographical footprint in major pharmaceutical
markets, ongoing clinical trials required for registration in Japan and
China are on track. Ferinject® is expected to be launched in
Japan in the second half of 2019, focusing on women’s health and
gastroenterology. Launch in China is expected in 2021 pending approvals,
with a particular focus on patient blood management (PBM).
Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP)
Net sales
of Mircera® increased by 32.8% to CHF 451.3 million in 2018
from CHF 339.9 million in 2017. Sales growth in 2018 was mainly due to
mid-sized and independent dialysis organisations in the US and continued
organic growth within Fresenius Kidney Care (FKC) clinics. Growth is
expected to continue in 2019, primarily due to the annualised effect of
sales to independent dialysis organisations and the expected increase in
the number of patients receiving dialysis.
Venofer® continued to be the leading intravenous iron brand
by volume worldwide in 2018. Reported net sales were CHF 118.2 million
in 2018, up 7.9% from CHF 109.6 million a year before. Overall monitored
usage of Venofer® now correlates to more than 25 million
patient years of clinical experience.
The US continued to be the largest source of Venofer®
in-market sales in 2018, thanks to the strong collaboration between
Vifor Pharma and its partner. Results of the pioneering PIVOTAL trial
(which followed 2,141 patients for up to 4.4 years at 50 sites in the
UK), published in October 2018 and January 2019 confirmed the unique
safety and efficacy profile of Venofer®, and will help to
secure and consolidate its position in the highly competitive (i.v.)
iron market.
Net sales of the phosphate binder Velphoro® increased by
18.7% in 2018 to CHF 95.7 million, from CHF 80.6 million in 2017.
Worldwide in-market sales generated by Vifor Pharma affiliates and
partner companies in 2018 totalled around CHF 229 million. Sales in the
US grew by 14.0% to CHF 69.6 million. Kidney Disease Improving Global
Outcomes (KDIGO), which develops evidence-based clinical practice in
kidney disease, recently updated their guidelines to recommend the use
of non-calcium based phosphate binders. FKC US launched a communications
program to physicians during 2018 to encourage them to follow this
guidance.
In May 2018, the US FDA approved Retacrit™ injection for all indications
of the reference drug, epoetin alfa, including treatment of anaemia
associated with CKD and renal failure. It is the first biosimilar ESA
approved for marketing in the US. Vifor Pharma recorded the first sales
of Retacrit™ in Q4 2018, amounting to CHF 10.0 million.
Veltassa®
In 2018, reported net sales of
Veltassa® were CHF 90.5 million compared to CHF 51.7 million
in 2017, an increase of 75.1%. In 2018, net sales of Veltassa®
in the US were CHF 88.1 million (USD 89.9 million), a significant
increase compared to CHF 51.6 million in 2017.
Since FDA approval in December 2015, Veltassa® has
experienced steady and sustained growth while also driving global
expansion of the potassium binder market from CHF 173 million in 2016 to
CHF 254 million in 2018.
In 2018, reimbursement approval was obtained in Sweden, Denmark and
Norway, followed by Belgium in early 2019. Veltassa® was
launched in Germany, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. Reimbursement
negotiations and further launches will continue in line with individual
reimbursement process timelines across Europe throughout 2019 and 2020.
In March 2018, Vifor Pharma concluded a licensing agreement with Zeria
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., granting Zeria exclusive rights to develop
Veltassa® for the Japanese market and, once marketing
authorisation has been granted, to commercialise it in Japan. The
collaboration with Zeria represents an important step in Vifor Pharma’s
promise to make Veltassa® available to patients worldwide.
In November 2018, Vifor Pharma reached a Special Protocol Assessment
(SPA) agreement with the US FDA to study the benefits of Veltassa®
in patients with heart failure affected by or with history of
hyperkalaemia. The DIAMOND study is designed to evaluate the potential
of Veltassa® in combination with
renin-angiotensin-aldosterone inhibitor (RAASi) medications to improve
patient outcomes, including reducing cardiovascular mortality and
hospitalisations, by removing hyperkalaemia as a barrier to achieving
the demonstrated benefits of RAASi treatment. Initiation of the study is
expected in H1 2019, with anticipated results to provide strong
guideline recommendations in cardiology/ heart-failure and improved
treatment of patients through potassium control.
Results from the phase-II AMBER study will be published in 2019,
evaluating the concomitant use of Veltassa® and
spironolactone in patients with CKD and resistant hypertension.
3. SIGNIFICANT PROGRESSION: IN-LICENSING DEALS, PARTNERING AND
CLINICAL TRIALS
In May 2018, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma announced a
licensing agreement with US biopharmaceutical company Cara Therapeutics,
Inc., to develop and commercialise CR845 (difelikefalin) injection for
the treatment of CKD-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in haemodialysis
patients worldwide, excluding the US, Japan and South Korea. In the US,
VFMCRP with Cara Therapeutics will promote CR845 to Fresenius Medical
Care North America (FMCNA) dialysis clinics under a profit-sharing
arrangement.
In September 2018, Vifor Pharma purchased an additional 7,343,492 shares
of the common stock of ChemoCentryx Inc., increasing its stake from 6.6%
to 21.1%.
Post balance sheet on 7 January 2019, Vifor Pharma reported positive
phase-I trial results for VIT-2763, the first oral ferroportin
inhibitor. Top-line results indicate that VIT-2763 has a favourable
safety/tolerability profile. Following these positive results, Vifor
Pharma will start a phase-II proof-of-concept trial in the second half
of 2019. This trial will be conducted in patients with
non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and documented iron overload.
4. OUTLOOK 2019
Market Access
Veltassa® will continue to be
launched in selected countries across Europe. Ferinject® is
expected to be launched in Japan in H2 2019. Vifor Pharma will continue
to work towards finding a partner for the Japanese rights for CCX140.
Clinical Trials
Results from the AMBER study will be
published in H1 2019, evaluating the impact of Veltassa® in
patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and resistant hypertension.
Initiation of the DIAMOND study looking at the benefits of Veltassa®
in patients with CKD and heart failure affected by hyperkalaemia
is expected in H1 2019.
A phase-II study of the ferroportin inhibitor VIT-2763, designed to
prevent excessive iron release into the blood, is expected to start in
H2 2019.
Enrolment of the global phase-III ADVOCATE study of avacopan for
anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody- associated vasculitis
(ANCA-associated vasculitis) was completed in Q3 2018, with results
expected in Q4 2019.
Cara Therapeutics is currently conducting two pivotal phase-III trials
of CR845, with completion and data read-out anticipated by the end of
2019.
Business Development
We aim to complete at least one
additional in-licensing, product acquisition or corporate transaction
during the course of 2019.
Financial Guidance
In 2019 at constant exchange rates, Vifor
Pharma net sales are expected to grow between 11% and 13%, and
reported EBITDA is expected to increase by 25%.
In 2020 net sales are expected to exceed CHF 2 billion and EBITDA to be in
the range of CHF 700 million.
Going forward the dividend is expected to remain at the current level
of CHF 2 per share.
5. NOMINATIONS TO BOARD AND CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT
Vifor Pharma also announces that two highly experienced pharmaceutical
leaders, Sue Mahony and Kim Stratton will be proposed for election to
the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on 8 May 2019.
They will replace Sylvie Grégoire, Daniela Bosshardt-Hengartner and
Fritz Hirsbrunner, who will not stand for re-election. The Executive
Chairman and the Board takes the opportunity to thank them for their
outstanding support and service to the Company over many years.
Sue Mahony was formerly Senior Vice President of Lilly and President of
Lilly Oncology with more than a decade of sales and marketing experience
with Schering-Plough, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Sue is a British
and US Citizen and holds a BSc and PhD in pharmacy from Aston University
and an MBA from London Business School. She is a Member of the Board of
Assembly Biosciences.
Kim Stratton was formerly Head of International Commercial at Shire Plc,
responsible for all business outside the US across Specialty and Rare
Diseases. Kim is an Australian citizen. She is a member of the Board of
the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations
(EFPIA) and a member of the Board of Novozymes.
The company also informs that David Bevan, CEO of Vifor Fresenius
Medical Care Renal Pharma,
has decided to leave the group at the end of April 2019. The Executive
Chairman, the President of the Executive Committee and COO, and the
VFMCRP Board thank him for his excellent contribution and leadership and
wish him every success in his future endeavours.
For further details, please see the Vifor Pharma Group 2018 Full-Year
Report at viforpharma.com.
|
Live conference call and webcast
Vifor Pharma will host a live conference call (see phone numbers
below) and webcast (http://swisscomstream.ch/vifor/20190314/analyst)
on the 14 March 2019 at 13:00 (CET).
The pin code for the live conference call is 8175345.
Phone numbers for the live conference call
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Country
|
|
Local
|
|
Free
|
|
Switzerland:
|
|
+41 31 580 0059
|
|
0800 740 377
|
|
France:
|
|
+33 17 670 0794
|
|
0805 103 028
|
|
Germany:
|
|
+49 692 443 7351
|
|
0800 723 4866
|
|
United Kingdom:
|
|
+44 207 192 8000
|
|
0800 376 7922
|
|
United States of America:
|
|
1 631-510-7495
|
|
1 866-966-1396
|
|
Other countries:
|
|
+44 207 192 8000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replay
A webcast replay (http://swisscomstream.ch/vifor/20190314/analyst)
will be available shortly after the end of the live conference
|
The Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It
aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and
cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for
pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. The Vifor
Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and
chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops,
manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient
care. The Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core
business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor
Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with
Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. The Vifor Pharma Group
is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange
(SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information,
please visit viforpharma.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005958/en/