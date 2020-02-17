Vifor Pharma : acquires Priority Review Voucher

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced that it has agreed to purchase a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review voucher (PRV).

A PRV entitles the holder to obtain priority review for a New Drug Application or Biologics License Application thereby reducing the target review time and potentially leading to a faster approval.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

