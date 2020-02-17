Log in
Vifor Pharma : acquires Priority Review Voucher

02/17/2020 | 06:01am GMT

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced that it has agreed to purchase a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review voucher (PRV).

A PRV entitles the holder to obtain priority review for a New Drug Application or Biologics License Application thereby reducing the target review time and potentially leading to a faster approval.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global speciality pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2020
