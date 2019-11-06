Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Vifor Pharma    VIFN   CH0364749348

VIFOR PHARMA

(VIFN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vifor Pharma : and Evotec form joint venture for early development in nephrology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:01am EST

  • Vifor Pharma and Evotec to create a jointly-owned drug discovery and development platform for innovative nephrology therapeutics
  • Collaboration brings together Evotec’s best-in-class drug discovery capabilities and Vifor Pharma’s development and commercialization expertise in nephrology
  • Joint venture will focus on patient data driven target identification to pursue a precision medicine approach for the treatment of kidney diseases

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005841/en/

Vifor Pharma and Evotec SE today announced the launch of a 50:50 joint venture focused on the discovery and development of novel nephrology therapeutics. Vifor Pharma will be benefiting from access to an external R&D capability for the development of its own nephrology pipeline, while Evotec will gain access to a commercial partner through outlicensing all nephrology assets developed through the joint venture to the Vifor Pharma Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will focus on the discovery of nephrology therapeutics by analyzing the clinical data provided by Evotec that is mining a unique UK kidney biobank, NURTuRE in order to identify new targets for renal therapies, and sharpen existing product profiles of an innovative pipeline. Evotec will focus on applying its leading drug discovery & development capabilities and will leverage Vifor Pharma’s proven commercial platform to create a robust pipeline of nephrology programmes. Upon completion of clinical trials for drugs in the newly-created, jointly-owned pipeline, products will be outlicensed to Vifor Pharma for registration and commercialization to further expand Vifor Pharma Group’s strong nephrology pipeline.

Initial funding of € 25 m for pre-clinical development will be covered by Vifor Pharma, so that multiple targets or candidates can be moved forward simultaneously. The use of Evotec’s proprietary PanHunter bioinformatics platform, combined with high-quality data sets from thousands of human kidney disease patients will lead to the discovery of a number of promising therapeutic options in the kidney disease space. The clinical and commercial costs for any successful compounds are anticipated to be shared equally by both companies, with opt-out rights at each stage based on a predetermined profit share arrangement.

Stefan Schulze, COO and President of the Executive Committee at Vifor Pharma commented: “The creation of the joint venture will enable us to identify new targets for renal therapies to bolster our pipeline. We will now have access to Evotec’s best-in-class drug discovery as well as pre-clinical capabilities without having to expand our own R&D infrastructure. By drawing on the unique strengths of Vifor Pharma and Evotec, this joint venture will create a powerful research platform and contribute to establish Vifor Pharma as a global leader in nephrology.”

Cord Dohrmann, CSO at Evotec commented: “We are excited to be entering into this highly complementary joint venture with Vifor Pharma. The partnership will help us maximize the potential of our early-stage target identification and candidate selection platform in nephrology by creating a joint company with one of the world leaders in nephrology clinical development and commercialization. This will allow Evotec to participate in the value generation of clinical development.”

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. The Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. The Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. The Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).
For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Evotec SE is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,800 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry’s need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to http://www.evotec.com/ and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIFOR PHARMA
01:01aVIFOR PHARMA : and Evotec form joint venture for early development in nephrology
BU
11/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Fitbit, McDonald’s
11/04VIFOR PHARMA : Enters Into Commercial Collaboration in the US with Janssen
BU
09/11VIFOR PHARMA : Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and Announces Changes to Execu..
BU
09/09VIFOR PHARMA : announces the initiation of S&P credit rating coverage with an in..
BU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08VIFOR PHARMA GROUP : Reports Strong H1 2019 Results and Raises Full-year Guidanc..
BU
05/26VIFOR PHARMA : Pioneering Project for Pharmaceutics – Vifor Pharma and the..
BU
05/22VIFOR PHARMA : First patient treated in DIAMOND study to evaluate if Veltassa im..
AQ
05/21VIFOR PHARMA : First patient treated in DIAMOND study to evaluate if Veltassa® (..
BU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 890 M
EBIT 2019 330 M
Net income 2019 157 M
Debt 2019 45,2 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 64,2x
P/E ratio 2020 33,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 4,77x
Capitalization 10 168 M
Chart VIFOR PHARMA
Duration : Period :
Vifor Pharma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIFOR PHARMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 162,42  CHF
Last Close Price 156,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gianni Zampieri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefan Schulze President & Chief Operating Officer
Etienne Jornod Executive Chairman
Colin Bond Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Wohlfeil Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIFOR PHARMA45.98%10 241
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.06%343 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.10%253 110
MERCK AND COMPANY8.52%212 306
PFIZER-14.14%207 304
NOVARTIS16.37%197 415
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group