Vifor Pharma : announces the initiation of S&P credit rating coverage with an investment grade rating

Vifor Pharma announced today that Standard & Poor's (S&P) assigned a BBB- credit rating with stable outlook to Vifor Pharma. This inaugural investment grade credit rating is supported by Vifor Pharma’s strong leadership position in iron deficiency and nephrology as well as the Group’s solid financial profile.

Colin Bond, Vifor Pharma’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: "This inaugural investment grade credit rating from S&P is another significant step in our development as a global pharmaceuticals company and it will support Vifor Pharma in executing on its strategy to becoming a global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies."

The S&P rating will increase transparency and comparability for debt investors and other capital market participants. Going forward, Vifor Pharma is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating.

Vifor Pharma has been advised by J.P. Morgan during the credit rating process.

