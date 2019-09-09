Log in
VIFOR PHARMA

(VIFN)
Vifor Pharma : announces the initiation of S&P credit rating coverage with an investment grade rating

09/09/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma announced today that Standard & Poor's (S&P) assigned a BBB- credit rating with stable outlook to Vifor Pharma. This inaugural investment grade credit rating is supported by Vifor Pharma’s strong leadership position in iron deficiency and nephrology as well as the Group’s solid financial profile.

Colin Bond, Vifor Pharma’s Chief Financial Officer, commented: "This inaugural investment grade credit rating from S&P is another significant step in our development as a global pharmaceuticals company and it will support Vifor Pharma in executing on its strategy to becoming a global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies."

The S&P rating will increase transparency and comparability for debt investors and other capital market participants. Going forward, Vifor Pharma is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating.

Vifor Pharma has been advised by J.P. Morgan during the credit rating process.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
