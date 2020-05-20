Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Viking Energy Group, Inc.    VKIN

VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(VKIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viking Energy Group Announces Record Q1 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

 Revenues of $11.79 Million
Adjusted non-GAAP - EBITDA of $6.75 Million

HOUSTON, TX, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB: VKIN) (“Viking” or the “Company”), an independent exploration and production company focused on acquiring, enhancing and developing oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions, announced on May 15, 2020 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights for Q1 2020 (all figures are approximate):            

  • Revenues were $11.79 million as compared to $9.35 million in Q-1 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $6.75 million, as calculated by the Company below, as compared to $5.72 million in Q-1 2019.
  • Revenue in excess of lease operating costs increased to $8.03 million, as compared to $6.75 million in Q-1 2019.
  • Net Income was $19.29 million, as compared to a net loss of ($11.93 million) in Q-1 2019, attributable primarily to a change in the fair value of the Company’s derivates (i.e. hedging contracts) during the quarter.
  • Current Assets were $10.99 million, as compared to $8.67 million in Q-1 2019.

James Doris, Viking’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am extremely grateful to our entire team as they continue to work daily during the COVID-19 crisis to achieve efficiencies for the benefit of all stakeholders.  Despite unprecedented market conditions we remain resolute in our commitment toward advancing our objectives, including with respect to asset optimization, de-levering, exploring responsible diversification opportunities, and up-listing to a national stock exchange.  Regarding the latter, we continue to devote attention to matters associated with the planned merger with Camber Energy, Inc., and strongly believe being listed on an enhanced platform will serve us well as we pursue value-added opportunities post pandemic.  Our disciplined and pragmatic approach have enabled us to execute on our mandate in challenging environments, and we intend to be even more steadfast moving forward.” 

Financial Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020:

   Summary Financial Results 
   For the Quarters Ended March 31, 
   2018   2019  2020 
       
Total Revenue - Oil and Gas  $  2,161,947  $  9,346,592  $ 11,787,952
Lease Operating Costs (LOE)   1,008,268   2,599,394   3,759,203
       
Revenue in excess of lease operating costs  $  1,153,679  $  6,747,198  $  8,028,749


Note:  The figures referenced in the summaries above are approximate and in most cases have been rounded to the nearest $100,000.  For specific amounts, please refer to Viking’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available under "Investors -- SEC Filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com.

ADJUSTED EBITDA
Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
A Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Evaluate Operational Performance

  Adjusted EBITDA
  For the Quarters Ended March 31,
  2018 2019 2020
       
Net Income (Loss) $  (1,552,883)  $  (11,931,481)  $  20,249,159
   Non-Cash / Non-Operating Items      
    Stock Based Compensation   173,487   39,582   253,750
    Changes in Fair Value of Derivatives   354,953   9,745,583   (22,879,444)
    Interest expense including amortization of debt discount   1,069,310   5,410,352   5,819,090
    Accretion - ARO   48,431   82,546   125,620
    Income tax benefit (expense)   (271,789)   -    - 
    Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization   489,686   2,370,688   3,177,202
       
 Total Non-Cash Items   1,864,078   17,648,751   (13,503,782)
       
 Adjusted EBITDA  $  311,195  $  5,717,270  $  6,745,377

Viking’s Hedging Strategy Proves Wise During COVID-19 Crisis

Certain of Viking’s subsidiaries are parties to hedging contracts which are supplementing the company’s revenues during this unprecedented time of uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and other factors affecting the supply and demand of oil.  A summary of Viking’s hedging arrangements through BP Energy and Cargill Incorporated was provided in a press release issued by the company on March 9, 2020 (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/viking-hedging-strategy-proves-sound-123010517.html)  and certain details are set out below:

Elysium Energy, LLC (majority-owned subsidiary of Viking):

PeriodContract TypeQuantity HedgedFloorCeiling
Oil
Feb., 2020 to Dec. 2020Costless Collar179,058 bbls$45.00$54.20
Jan., 2021 to Dec. 2021Deferred Premium (premium is $145.939,20)121,616 bbls$45.00$56.00
Jan. 2022 to July, 2022Costless Collar48,536 bbls$45.00$52.70
Natural Gas
Mar. 2020 to Aug. 2022Costless Collar5,882,330 mmbtu$2.00$2.425

Ichor Energy, LLC & Petrodome Energy, LLC (wholly-owned subsidiaries of Viking):

PeriodContract TypeQuantity HedgedFloorCeiling
Oil
Ichor – Jan., 2019 to Dec. 2022Fixed Price1,180,792 bbls$50.85*$50.85*
Petrodome – Mar. 2020 to Dec., 2020Fixed Price22,700 bbls**$52.71$52.71
Petrodome – Mar. 2020 to June, 2020Costless Collar5,600 bbls**$55.00$72.00
Natural Gas
 
Ichor – Jan., 2019 to Dec. 2022Fixed Price5,589,981 mmbtu$2.715$2.715


*based on Louisiana Light Sweet Crude pricing
** remaining quantities only

About Viking Energy Group, Inc.

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on acquiring, enhancing and developing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has assets in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas.  For additional information, please visit: https://www.vikingenergygroup.com.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, used for managerial purposes because it allows management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), adjusted for certain non-cash and non-operating items, such as stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, asset retirement obligation accretion expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense and income tax (benefit) provision.  We also exclude certain other non-cash items listed in the aforementioned table.  Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under US GAAP and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss). The Company adjusts net income (loss) for these specific items to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA because they can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired.  Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information
Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.5)
IR@vikingenergygroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC.
08:31aViking Energy Group Announces Record Q1 Results
GL
05/15VIKING ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/13EQUINOR : EIOF - Report for 1st Quarter 2020
AQ
04/20VIKING ENERGY : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/03VIKING ENERGY GROUP INC. : and Camber Energy, Inc. Reaffirm Commitment to Procee..
AQ
04/02VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
03/31Viking Energy Group Announces Record Annual Results
GL
03/30VIKING ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/10VIKING ENERGY : Hedging strategy proves sound as commodity prices drop due to vi..
AQ
03/09Viking's Hedging Strategy Proves Sound as Commodity Prices Drop Due to Virus ..
GL
More news
Chart VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Viking Energy Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Doris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank W. Barker CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Lawrence B. Fisher Independent Director
David Herskovits Independent Director
Mark Finckle Executive Vice President-Capital Markets
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIKING ENERGY GROUP, INC.4.17%16
CNOOC LIMITED-28.09%53 686
CONOCOPHILLIPS-34.38%45 760
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-39.52%29 486
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-40.33%20 402
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-40.77%14 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group