Villa World : 07 Mar 2019 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

Name of entity
Villa World LimitedABN/ARSN38 117 546 326
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
On-market
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to
19 September 2018
ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Before previous day
Previous day
3 Number of shares/units bought
back or if buy-back is an equal
access scheme, in relation to
which acceptances have been
received
4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
highest price paid: $2.0900
date: 8 October 2018 lowest price paid: $1.5600
date: 14 December 2018
highest price paid: $2.0000
lowest price paid: $1.9975
highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $2.1021
Participation by directors
6
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
4,579,972
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 7 March 2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Bradley Scale == == == == ==
