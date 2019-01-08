Villa World : 09 Jan 2019 - On-market buy-back - Cancellation of shares

9 January 2019
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Villa World Limited (ASX Code: VLW) On-market Buy-back - Cancellation of Shares
The Company advises that a further 300,000 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 14 December 2018. A total of 1,376,642 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 7 October 2018, with 125,549,624 ordinary shares now remaining on issue.
We attach a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with ASIC.
Yours sincerely
Bradley Scale
General Counsel and Company Secretary
VILLA WORLD LIMITED
|
LEVEL 1
|
Page No
|
: 1
|
19 ELIZABETH AVENUE
|
Lodgement No.
|
: 60484783
|
BROADBEACH QLD 4218
|
Date Received
|
: 09/01/2019
|
Time Received
|
: 14:52:16
|
DOCUMENT ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
|
DOCUMENTS LODGED
|
Document Number
|
Organisation/Person Details
|
Form Type & Description
|
7EAH59075
|
A.C.N. 117 546 326
|
FORM 484
|
VILLA WORLD LIMITED
|
Change to Company Details
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
VILLA WORLD LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
117 546 326
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAH59075
Lodgement date/time: 09-01-2019 14:52:16 Reference Id: 120731158
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
Bradley James SCALESignature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
Bradley James SCALE
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 09-01-2019
Form 484 - Change to company details VILLA WORLD LIMITEDACN117 546 326
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
300000
|
488875.92
Earliest Date of cancellation
18-12-2018
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
125549624
|
156557151.33
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
18-12-2018