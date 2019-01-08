Villa World : 09 Jan 2019 - On-market buy-back - Cancellation of shares

9 January 2019

Villa World Limited (ASX Code: VLW) On-market Buy-back - Cancellation of Shares

The Company advises that a further 300,000 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 14 December 2018. A total of 1,376,642 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 7 October 2018, with 125,549,624 ordinary shares now remaining on issue.

We attach a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with ASIC.

Document Number Organisation/Person Details Form Type & Description 7EAH59075 A.C.N. 117 546 326 FORM 484 VILLA WORLD LIMITED Change to Company Details

VILLA WORLD LIMITED

117 546 326

Lodgement date/time: 09-01-2019 14:52:16 Reference Id: 120731158

Bradley James SCALESignature

Bradley James SCALE

Secretary

Date signed 09-01-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details VILLA WORLD LIMITEDACN117 546 326

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 300000 488875.92 Earliest Date of cancellation

18-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY SHARES 125549624 156557151.33 0.00 Earliest date of change

18-12-2018