Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
1.71 AUD   --.--%
2018VILLA WORLD LTD : annual earnings release
2017VILLA WORLD LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Villa World : 09 Jan 2019 - On-market buy-back - Cancellation of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:24pm EST

9 January 2019

ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Villa World Limited (ASX Code: VLW) On-market Buy-back - Cancellation of Shares

The Company advises that a further 300,000 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 14 December 2018. A total of 1,376,642 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 7 October 2018, with 125,549,624 ordinary shares now remaining on issue.

We attach a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with ASIC.

Yours sincerely

Bradley Scale

General Counsel and Company Secretary

VILLA WORLD LIMITED

LEVEL 1

Page No

: 1

19 ELIZABETH AVENUE

Lodgement No.

: 60484783

BROADBEACH QLD 4218

Date Received

: 09/01/2019

Time Received

: 14:52:16

DOCUMENT ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

DOCUMENTS LODGED

Document Number

Organisation/Person Details

Form Type & Description

7EAH59075

A.C.N. 117 546 326

FORM 484

VILLA WORLD LIMITED

Change to Company Details

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

VILLA WORLD LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

117 546 326

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAH59075

Lodgement date/time: 09-01-2019 14:52:16 Reference Id: 120731158

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Bradley James SCALESignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

Bradley James SCALE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 09-01-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details VILLA WORLD LIMITEDACN117 546 326

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

300000

488875.92

Earliest Date of cancellation

18-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

125549624

156557151.33

0.00

Earliest date of change

18-12-2018

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 04:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
01/08VILLA WORLD : 09 Jan 2019 - On-market buy-back - Cancellation of shares
PU
01/07OWNING A HOUSE : Will We all be Living…
PU
01/06VILLA WORLD : 07 Jan 2019 - Appendix 3Y
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : Property Prices on the decline, but…
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : 21 Dec 2018 - Donnybrook sale update
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : 19 Dec 2018 - Notice of initial substantial holder
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : How to Host Your First Christmas in…
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : 18 Dec 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : 18 Dec 2018 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VILLA WORLD : 17 Dec 2018 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 423 M
EBIT 2019 49,6 M
Net income 2019 29,4 M
Debt 2019 174 M
Yield 2019 8,41%
P/E ratio 2019 7,46
P/E ratio 2020 6,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,89  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-1.71%154
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 215
VONOVIA2.65%24 065
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN4.28%16 951
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.