Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Villa World : 09 Oct 2018 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:03am CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Villa World LimitedABN/ARSN38 117 546 326

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given to

19 September 2018

ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought

    back or if buy-back is an equal

    access scheme, in relation to

    which acceptances have been

    received

    5,013

    42,496

  • 4 Total consideration paid payable for the shares/units

or

$10,427

$87,966

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $2.0800

date: 5 October 2018 lowest price paid: $2.0750

date: 5 October 2018

highest price paid: $2.0900

lowest price paid: $2.0300

highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $2.1863

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

6,298,804

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 9 October 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Bradley Scale == == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 22:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
12:03aVILLA WORLD : 09 Oct 2018 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
10/08VILLA WORLD : 08 Oct 2018 - Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
09/28VILLA WORLD : 28 Sep 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
09/19VILLA WORLD : 19 Sep 2018 - Appendix 3C
PU
09/19VILLA WORLD : 19 Sep 2018 - Share buy-back
PU
09/10TRIPLE THREAT : South East Queensland’…
PU
09/06INTERIOR DESIGN : Fitting out Your New…
PU
09/05VILLA WORLD : 05 Sep 2018 - Update - 3A.1 Notification of Dividend
PU
09/03VILLA WORLD LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/30VILLA WORLD : 30 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 494 M
EBIT 2019 66,8 M
Net income 2019 40,1 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 8,93%
P/E ratio 2019 6,59
P/E ratio 2020 5,36
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 265 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,53  AUD
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-26.92%187
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%38 317
VONOVIA-4.61%23 939
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 510
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN8.83%16 319
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 518
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.