Villa World : 11 Mar 2019 - On-market buy-back - Cancellation of shares

11 March 2019
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Villa World Limited (ASX Code: VLW) On-market Buy-back - Cancellation of Shares
The Company advises that a further 389,699 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the last ASIC Form 484 was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 9 January 2019. A total of 1,766,341 ordinary shares have been bought back on-market and cancelled since the commencement of the buy-back on 7 October 2018, with 125,159,925 ordinary shares now remaining on issue.
We attach a copy of the Form 484 lodged today with ASIC.
Yours sincerely
Bradley Scale
General Counsel and Company Secretary
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellation
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
389699
|
768819.68
Earliest Date of cancellation
18-02-2019
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
125159925
|
155788331.65
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
18-02-2019
VILLA WORLD LIMITED
|
LEVEL 1
|
Page No
|
: 1
|
19 ELIZABETH AVENUE
|
Lodgement No.
|
: 62405513
|
BROADBEACH QLD 4218
|
Date Received
|
: 11/03/2019
|
Time Received
|
: 09:56:34
|
