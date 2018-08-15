Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Villa World : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VILLA WORLD LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VLW - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.10500000

Ex Date

Monday September 3, 2018

Record Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VILLA WORLD LIMITED.

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

VLW

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

VLW

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday September 4, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.10500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Security Holders with a registered address in New Zealand are paid in NZD

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

  • 2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

    Computershare sources a market rate via its FX bankers panel on or about Record Date + 1

  • 2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Actual

Wednesday September 5, 2018

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.10500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully

franked?

franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.10500000

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
12:56aVILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Announcement of 2018 Full Year Results
PU
12:31aVILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend
PU
12:31aVILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 4E
PU
08/10VILLA WORLD LTD : annual earnings release
08/03VILLA WORLD : The Ultimate Moving House Checklist
PU
07/31VILLA WORLD : 31 Jul 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
07/26VILLA WORLD : 26 Jul 2018 - Guidance Update FY19
PU
07/24VILLA WORLD REWARDS CLUB : You are OUR…
PU
07/24VILLA WORLD : 24 Jul 2018 - Interest Payment - VLWHA
PU
07/19VILLA WORLD : The New Downsizing Contribution…
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 475 M
EBIT 2018 68,0 M
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 8,84%
P/E ratio 2018 6,47
P/E ratio 2019 6,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,66  AUD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-24.83%198
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%36 625
VONOVIA3.07%25 003
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN16.24%17 229
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 108
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.