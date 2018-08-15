Villa World : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
VILLA WORLD LIMITED.
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
VLW - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 15, 2018
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.10500000
Ex Date
Monday September 3, 2018
Record Date
Tuesday September 4, 2018
Payment Date
Friday September 28, 2018
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
VILLA WORLD LIMITED.
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
VLW
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 15, 2018
1.6 ASX +Security Code
VLW
Registration Number
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday September 4, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday September 3, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday September 28, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.10500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Security Holders with a registered address in New Zealand are paid in NZD
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
-
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Computershare sources a market rate via its FX bankers panel on or about Record Date + 1
-
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information Estimated or Actual? to be released Actual
Wednesday September 5, 2018
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
security
|
AUD 0.10500000
|
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully
|
franked?
|
franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.10500000
|
0.0000 %
|
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary