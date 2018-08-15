Log in
VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Villa World : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 4E

08/15/2018

Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report

VILLA WORLD LIMITED - ABN 38 117 546 326 For the year ended 30 June 2018

Results for announcement to the market

(all comparisons to full year ended 30 June 2017)

Revenue from continuing operations

Profit from continuing operations after tax

Net profit after tax for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders

Dividend and distribution information

Amount per

Franked amount

share

per share

(cents)

(cents)

Interim dividend per share (paid 29 March 2018)

8.0

8.0

Final dividend per share (to be paid 28 September 2018)1

10.5

10.5

Total dividend per share for the full year ended 30 June 2018

18.5

18.5

2018

2017

%

A$'000

A$'000

Up/down

change

441,573

386,790

up

14.2%

43,634

37,836

up

15.3%

43,634

37,836

up

15.3%

1

Since year-end, a final dividend of 10.5 cents per share was declared on 14 August 2018. This dividend is fully franked. The ex-dividend date is 3 September 2018 and the record date for this dividend is 4 September 2018. Payment will be made on 28 September 2018.

As required by the accounting standards, this dividend has been declared subsequent to year-end and has therefore not been recognised as a liability in the financial report as at 30 June 2018.

The Company does not have an active Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Net tangible asset per ordinary share

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

30-Jun-18

30-Jun-17

$

$

2.44

2.27

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the financial statements for Villa World Limited and its controlled entities.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young, with the Independent Auditor's Report included in the financial statements.

Appendix 4E Page 1

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 22:30:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 475 M
EBIT 2018 68,0 M
Net income 2018 42,1 M
Debt 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 8,84%
P/E ratio 2018 6,47
P/E ratio 2019 6,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 273 M
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-24.83%198
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%36 625
VONOVIA3.07%25 003
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN16.24%17 229
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 108
