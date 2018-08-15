Villa World : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A)

Preliminary final report

VILLA WORLD LIMITED - ABN 38 117 546 326 For the year ended 30 June 2018

Results for announcement to the market

(all comparisons to full year ended 30 June 2017)

Revenue from continuing operations Profit from continuing operations after tax Net profit after tax for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders Dividend and distribution information Amount per Franked amount share per share (cents) (cents) Interim dividend per share (paid 29 March 2018) 8.0 8.0 Final dividend per share (to be paid 28 September 2018)1 10.5 10.5 Total dividend per share for the full year ended 30 June 2018 18.5 18.5

2018 2017 % A$'000 A$'000 Up/down change 441,573 386,790 up 14.2% 43,634 37,836 up 15.3% 43,634 37,836 up 15.3%

1

Since year-end, a final dividend of 10.5 cents per share was declared on 14 August 2018. This dividend is fully franked. The ex-dividend date is 3 September 2018 and the record date for this dividend is 4 September 2018. Payment will be made on 28 September 2018.

As required by the accounting standards, this dividend has been declared subsequent to year-end and has therefore not been recognised as a liability in the financial report as at 30 June 2018.

The Company does not have an active Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Net tangible asset per ordinary share

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

30-Jun-18 30-Jun-17 $ $ 2.44 2.27

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the financial statements for Villa World Limited and its controlled entities.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Ernst & Young, with the Independent Auditor's Report included in the financial statements.

Appendix 4E Page 1