Villa World : 19 Sep 2018 - Appendix 3C

Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)
Name of entity
Villa World LimitedABN/ARSN38 117 546 326
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
-
1 Type of buy-back
On-market
Rule 3.8A
-
2 +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)
Ordinary shares
-
3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)
-
4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
-
5 Number of shares/units in the +class on issue
126,926,266
-
6 Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back
Shareholder approval is not required
-
7 Reason for buy-back
Capital management
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
8
Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-market buy-back
-
9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
-
10 Deleted 30/9/2001.
-
11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not
a percentage.
-
12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
N/AMoelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd
6,346,313 ordinary shares (being 5% of the company's ordinary shares on issue)
Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement. The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
-
13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
N/A
Employee share scheme buy-back
|
14
|
Number of shares proposed to be
|
N/A
|
bought back
|
15
|
Price to be offered for shares
|
N/A
Selective buy-back
16 Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
N/A
N/A
Equal access scheme
19 Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back
N/A
-
20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
N/A
-
21 Price to be offered for shares
-
22 +Record date for participation in offer
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
. (Company secretary)Date: 19 September 2018
Print name:
Bradley Scale
