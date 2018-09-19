Log in
VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
End-of-day quote  - 09/19
2.15 AUD   +4.37%
08:14aVILLA WORLD : 19 Sep 2018 - Share buy-back
PU
09/10TRIPLE THREAT : South East Queensland’…
PU
09/06INTERIOR DESIGN : Fitting out Your New…
PU
Villa World : 19 Sep 2018 - Appendix 3C

09/19/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Appendix 3C

Announcement of buy-back (except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

Villa World LimitedABN/ARSN38 117 546 326

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

  • 1 Type of buy-back

    On-market

    Rule 3.8A

  • 2 +Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back (eg, ordinary/preference)

    Ordinary shares

  • 3 Voting rights (eg, one for one)

  • 4 Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)

  • 5 Number of shares/units in the +class on issue

    126,926,266

  • 6 Whether shareholder/unitholder approval is required for buy-back

    Shareholder approval is not required

  • 7 Reason for buy-back

Capital management

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 1

Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back

8

Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

On-market buy-back

  • 9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

  • 10 Deleted 30/9/2001.

  • 11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

    Note: This requires a figure to be included, not

    a percentage.

  • 12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

    N/AMoelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd

    6,346,313 ordinary shares (being 5% of the company's ordinary shares on issue)

    Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement. The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.

  • 13 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions

N/A

Employee share scheme buy-back

14

Number of shares proposed to be

N/A

bought back

15

Price to be offered for shares

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3C Page 2

11/01/2010

Selective buy-back

16 Name of person or description of class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back

N/A

  • 17 Number of shares proposed to be bought back

    N/A

  • 18 Price to be offered for shares

N/A

Equal access scheme

19 Percentage of shares proposed to be bought back

N/A

  • 20 Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted

    N/A

  • 21 Price to be offered for shares

  • 22 +Record date for participation in offer

    Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

. (Company secretary)Date: 19 September 2018

Print name:

Bradley Scale

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3C Page 3

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:31 UTC
