Villa World : 19 Sep 2018 - Appendix 3C

9 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not

11 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares - that number

12 If the company/trust intends to buy back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention

N/AMoelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd

6,346,313 ordinary shares (being 5% of the company's ordinary shares on issue)

Ending within 12 months of the date of this announcement. The company reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.