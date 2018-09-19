Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Villa World Ltd    VLW   AU000000VLW0

VILLA WORLD LTD (VLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/19
2.15 AUD   +4.37%
08:14aVILLA WORLD : 19 Sep 2018 - Share buy-back
PU
09/10TRIPLE THREAT : South East Queensland’…
PU
09/06INTERIOR DESIGN : Fitting out Your New…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Villa World : 19 Sep 2018 - Share buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:14am CEST

19 September 2018

Share buy-back

Villa World (Company) announces that its Board has approved an on-market buy-back for up to 5% of its issued ordinary shares, as part of its proactive approach to capital management.

The Company may commence the buy-back of shares from 5 October 2018, for a period of up to 12 months from the date of this announcement. The buy-back will be funded from existing debt facilities.

Company Managing Director and CEO Craig Treasure said: "Villa World has a clear and deliberate strategy of seeking consistent, through-the-cycle performance. We delivered a strong FY18 result, and have a positive medium-term outlook underpinned by strong carried forward sales into FY19 and FY20." "Villa World shares are currently trading below NTA, which does not reflect the underlying value of our current inventory. The NTA calculation does not take into account the benefits gained from favourable market conditions since the time of acquisition, value added from development progress and Villa World's proven profitable construction model."

"The announced buy-back represents a strategic and prudent deployment of capital, being NTA and earnings per share accretive."

The Company has appointed Moelis Australia Securities Pty Ltd as broker in relation to the buy-back.

For enquiries:

Craig Treasure CEO/Managing Director Tel: (07) 5588 8888 securityholder@villaworld.com.au

Disclaimer

Villa World Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:31 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLA WORLD LTD
08:14aVILLA WORLD : 19 Sep 2018 - Share buy-back
PU
09/10TRIPLE THREAT : South East Queensland’…
PU
09/06INTERIOR DESIGN : Fitting out Your New…
PU
09/05VILLA WORLD : 05 Sep 2018 - Update - 3A.1 Notification of Dividend
PU
09/03VILLA WORLD LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/30VILLA WORLD : 30 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
08/28VILLA WORLD : Buyer demand pushes construction ahead at Arundel Springs
PU
08/28VILLA WORLD : 28 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
08/20VILLA WORLD : 20 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3Y
PU
08/15VILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3X
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 494 M
EBIT 2019 66,8 M
Net income 2019 40,1 M
Debt 2019 166 M
Yield 2019 9,06%
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
P/E ratio 2020 5,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 261 M
Chart VILLA WORLD LTD
Duration : Period :
Villa World Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLA WORLD LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,53  AUD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Treasure Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark Jewell Chairman
Michael Vinodolac Chief Operating Officer
Lorelei Nieves Chief Financial Officer
David Rennick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLA WORLD LTD-27.97%183
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%36 588
VONOVIA3.36%25 837
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 141
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN17.69%17 850
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.