Villa World : 22 Jan 2019 - Interest Payment - VLWHA

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VILLA WORLD LIMITED.

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

VLW

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 22, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment

VLWHA

ASX +Security Description

SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.75% 21-04-22

Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details

Interest Rate Calendar Type

Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day

2A.1 Payment date

Tuesday April 23, 2019

2A.3 Ex-Date

Friday April 12, 2019

2A.5 Last day of payment period

Saturday April 20, 2019

2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.823800 %

2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security

AUD 1.68260000

2A.2 +Record Date

Monday April 15, 2019

2A.4 First day of payment period

Monday January 21, 2019

2A.6 Number of days in the payment period 90

2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period 1.682600 %

2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated

Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period (2A.8 above) multiplied by $100 (being the issue price per bond) and rounded to the nearest four decimal places.

2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.

No

2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?

No

2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?

No

2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?

No

Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A

3.1 Date interest rate is set

Monday January 21, 2019

3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined The date the interest rate is set is the first day of the interest period or the next business day after the first day of the interest period if the first day is not a business day. This method is consistent with the definition of Base Rate in the Base Prospectus.

3.3 Interest base rate 2.0738 %

3.4 Comments on how interest base rate is set 3 month BBSW mid-rate as released by the ASX on the date interest rate is set (see 3.1 above).

3.5 Interest margin 4.7500 %

3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set The interest margin is as per the definition of Margin in the Offer Specific Prospectus.

3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate %

3.8 Comments on how other rate used in calculating interest rate is set N/A

3.9 Total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.8238 %

3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set

Aggregate of interest base rate (see 3.3 above) and interest margin (see 3.5 above).

Part 4 - Further information

4.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this payment N/A

4.2 URL link to a copy of the prospectus/PDS or further information about the +security http://www.villaworld.com.au/investor-centre/shareholder/bonds-offer

4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

N/A