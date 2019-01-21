Villa World : 22 Jan 2019 - Interest Payment - VLWHA

Notification of interest payment & interest rate change
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
VILLA WORLD LIMITED.
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code
VLW
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 22, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code for Interest Payment
VLWHA
ASX +Security Description
SIMPLE BOND 3-BBSW+4.75% 21-04-22
Part 2A - Interest period dates and interest payment details
Interest Rate Calendar Type
Rule 7(2), 7 calendar day
2A.1 Payment date
Tuesday April 23, 2019
2A.3 Ex-Date
Friday April 12, 2019
2A.5 Last day of payment period
Saturday April 20, 2019
2A.7 Interest rate expressed as a per annum rate 6.823800 %
2A.9 Currency in which the interest payment is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.10 Interest payment amount per +security
AUD 1.68260000
2A.2 +Record Date
Monday April 15, 2019
2A.4 First day of payment period
Monday January 21, 2019
2A.6 Number of days in the payment period 90
2A.8 Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period 1.682600 %
2A.10(i) Comment on how the interest payment amount per security is calculated
Interest rate pro-rated for the number of days in the payment period (2A.8 above) multiplied by $100 (being the issue price per bond) and rounded to the nearest four decimal places.
2A.11 Are any of the below approvals required for the interest payment before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the interest payment.
No
2A.12 Is the interest payment franked?
No
2A.13 Is the interest payment payable in the form of +securities rather than cash?
No
2A.14 Does the entity have arrangements relating to currency in which the interest payment is paid to security holders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.15 Is there a principal amount payment component payable?
No
Part 3 - Floating rate +securities - details of interest rate applicable to the payment notified in Part 2A
3.1 Date interest rate is set
Monday January 21, 2019
3.2 Comments on how the date that interest rate is set is determined
The date the interest rate is set is the first day of the interest period or the next business day after the first day of the interest period if the first day is not a business day. This method is consistent with the definition of Base Rate in the Base Prospectus.
3.3 Interest base rate 2.0738 %
3.6 Comments on how interest margin is set
The interest margin is as per the definition of Margin in the Offer Specific Prospectus.
3.7 Any other rate/multiplier used in calculating interest rate %
3.10 Comment on how the total interest rate expressed as a per annum rate is set
Aggregate of interest base rate (see 3.3 above) and interest margin (see 3.5 above).
Part 4 - Further information
4.3 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
N/A