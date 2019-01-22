Villa World : 22 Jan 2019 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

,
#
1/
5
Form 604
Corporitions Act 2001
Sldion §718
Nonci of change of Iliests of subs:mniial holder
In Cornparly NE WSGherne
ACWARSN
MI[hZ .Lknl 11ZH/=
1. D#Ek of lubstantial holder (1)
Nine
Accordion Irivestments Ptv Ud (ACN 628 876 1111. Ho Bee Land LI tadlRegl on_No_19870238_1M).-Ho,Off M#4Ion_(2*)-13
ACN/ARSN (If applicable)
|
T..W. achange h thi Mr=tm of m.
|
substantial holder on
|
ligruggla
|
The pre,lous noue w=ghen m the company on
|
1@8.20111
|
The previous notive was datad
|
1//Uugglt
|
1 Prevloilail present vo ng p wer
The k,tal n MY#v of vo#38 attadled te aN the voting Shates In the company or voting Interests In the scheme that the atik nrttial holder or an assoclats (2) had a relevant bl rest (3) In when Mt requmd, and when now required, to glve a substintial hoking notice bothe company or scherns, are= fonows:
|
Clms of =Iltill (4)
|
Pilvious notice
|
P ..Int nodc.
|
Poion* vo®as
|
Voting power (6)
|
Pinon# votls
|
Volmg power (6)
|
8.294,831
|
6.59%
|
9,660.243
|
7.61%
|
Orch'SY shares
3. Chang= in relevant inmielt,
Partic:uktrs of eaoh olwige In, or ohange In the mitup of, a relevant Intered of the substantial holder or an ae®Ociate ill vot g RABL,ims of the compmy or scherne, SNe the substan al holder was St required to give a subgtailial holding notice to the company or scherne are= folows:
Da. of change
Pirson #Io= rel vant In m. Ch.ng.d
Na re of change (6)
given h Million 00 change m
Cll= and number of
.rns v...
Icull
'lleclod
aff,celd
Bet been
21 December 2018 and
18 Janinry 2019
Aooordion Inve*non# Pty Ud (Aomordlon)
Ho Bee Land Urnitad
Acquisition of a relevmt Aterest by Accordion purchashg shares through h nominee
See Annenire A
Ho B= Hokings (Pm) ltd
Chua ™an Poh
# 2/ 5
4 plil/ Maailnt * fla
ParOculars of each relevant httarest of the **Sta,781 holder h votblg securities amar the chmge are as
Holder of ..Vin
AccoMon
Ho Bee Land
HoN'Hold*
(Pte) Ud
Chua ™an Poh
ReglaMd holdiof ..Cull'lls
HSBC
Non*'lls Ustr 111)
Umited
HSBC
Custody Nominees (Alistralla)
Urnlod
4 Chang= In amoclation
Porson enee,d to.
I'gllilld as holder (8)
AccordlonAccordion
Nli of relivim Inter=t (6)
Relevant Interest pursuant 0,560,243 to section 608(1)(b)&(c) of shares the 60410,8#Ons Act 2001
(Cll) (Corpoladons Act) as a result of &8 nomklee holding the Vma World Umlted shares on ks behaM
Relevant 61%$rest pursuant to seon 808(1)508(3) of the Corpocutions Ad
The pinons who have become ·-' (2) of, Me®Bed to be ·2 -
Cla= and numb.rPersonil voell
Imill
7.81%
9,660,243 shaws
7,61%
of, or have changed the
nature Of the* assoclation (9) v,101, the substailtial holder hi relation 10 voeng Inlares# In the oompany or 8cherne 50 as follows:
Nan» and ACWARSN (If applicable)
N./re of a=ociation
NA
6. Mdr,==
Th,fe wal no chinge of
- · 2 L
thaiast substantial holdkng notice.
Thl address= of porsons named In Ble fom I = fonows:
Nall»
Accordlon Investments Pty Ltd
Ho Bee Land L*nitiad
Ho B= Holdhgs ( PW) Ltd
Chua Thlan Poh
Addr=e
ind n,hire of
- · 2 f,' ·
...
Tower TV,0 Cotins Square, Lovel 36,727 Coll ins Shet Dooldands, VIC 3008
since
9 North Buona Vista Drh,e, #11-01 The Me¢ropois To#er 1,
Sligapore 138588
9 North Buona Vista Drive, #11-01 Thi Metropons To*,r 1,
Singapore 188588
C/o 9 North Buorta VIsM Dr ve, #11-01 The Metopolls Tower 1,
Singapore 138688
,
# 3/
5
*Ire
p,Int name CHUA WESCHERN
Capadty DIRECTOR
ACCORDION INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
sign here
d*
22 / 01 / 2019
DIRECTIONS
-
(1) N'hil",j/,1 /ln//Mit'Ir"TI//2//5/11// hold:/I,v/Mil/Hi/:ror, ed r,1/villt/,/Ing//I (I/A acolporit//mand Rs related colpolldoll, or them ermd l uille of m 4) *=0, Ins n 88 oodd be cluded h an Inelue.-bm "-relevsd .... of ...pof persons -a.*4 *n ,r, bgm'be referred "hummo ne Im . a spe cal, named loup .me nlmlb * of each Foup, w. the r=nes and Id*ell= al :71011111«I ll cle y I Od In pe:*,4 6 of 910 IomL
See the de#n on of '@mociati' In =ction 9 40» Corpor=lons Acl 2001.
See nie de#n on of 'ilimmit biter=f h =clons 808 =ld 6718(7) dthe Corpor=dons Act 2001.
-
(4) 9..4*-digm.,c, .... s..ux.Al.1.*-a
The p",01* vol cl,Idid bythek*mi vo h the bodyco,poist, or,ch ne minpl by 100. Inckldle detali of:
Ily devm *vellnlrt or c*her -.. b,cau,ed#lchmeam/h**'m# 0024. Imi.don 671864) pwa.py of anydoam- -4 0/thele,ms of al .Ing ave -4.-0 a ..r d #U. -son 0*0 R. =4 ao ate de ls di' 0 *ax soheme orm."NA nt=-pom.R,rm, *th.* a .man ..M#.am, thli contract *cher,le or mipement *nd
)
Iny qu-Ic,lon of ele power of a person to e=clie. control Ole e=clae of. or h,flue,ice ele =rclii of, thi vobg powirs or dlipod of Ihi =c 11= 10 wl,lch thi relivint k,WW rel,Ns On*lea* m *securmes,0, Noh - 00,1 app§es).
84/'2"da/,00"of,a"v'/ag"""nanr hs//cn 90fe, . ;.".
Act2001.
DI* of the con,idomlon mu,t Mil myand d beneth, money and *er, Iht iny pown *om v#hom a Mlevant nareat I acc Irld h=, ormay, become en led lo Mcalve h reldon In thdaccRilillon. Detals mU*t beraided even If me Miat 1, con orf on te luvpe,9,9 or not of a contN,cy, Detals mul be h,ck;dod of Ig bm,01 p,Id m behalf of thi oubitinll,J holder or b modl In r,lilim to the acc; lons, -m "they-n'pa cir=*tome -mon *om whomthe ,*¥-b-est,macca*,d.
If .. Iublar-1 holderls U.IN. to d...1/l e. Idenlm ile ..... 0n (.0. If the re"N./ Ir .... Irl,es becauseof =10 0,0..Wt.
Glve d,Emla, lf,Oplum,lite, of Al p,ls=,2 assodamn and sly mip h 01/ al,odilion *=the lt ...... 1.".
,
#
4/
5
Annelaire A
This Is the Annexure A of 2 pages Oncluding this page) referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of Morests of subetantlal holder, gin by Accordion Inve,tme Pty Ltd
Dated: _22_Januar 20ML__
Signed:
Name: CHUA WEE-CHERN
Director
Accordlon 1
1
't Pty Ud
,
Annim[[&8
Da Of purchas,
21.12.2018 24.12.2018
Coilder:non ghen Cliss and Mber of inreldon mohinge =cu
#A.. al.Mld
$ $
03,01.2019 $
04.01.2019
07.01.2019
08.01.2019
09.01.2019
10.01.2019
11.01.2019
14.01.2019
15.01.2019
17.01.2019
18.01.2019
8,500.00
24,076.05
S $ $ $ 1 $ $ $ $ S
160,350.12
219,087.89
282,73&81
222,878.18
252,083.10
165,766,42
353,647,23
101,340.75
125,621.98
275,065.37
-
5,000 Ordinary shares
-
14,197 Ordinary shares
-
92,824 Ordinary shares
-
127,836 Ordinary.hares
-
153,146 Ordinary shares
-
130,383 Ordinary shares
-
146,658 Ordliry shares
-
95,715 Ordinary shares
-
200,196 Ordinary shares
-
67,909 Ordinary shares
-
71,929 Ordinary shares
-
157,444 Ordinary shares
Person's votes =flbal»d
#
-
12,175 Ordinary shares
-
5,000 Ordinary shares
-
14,197 Ordinary shares
-
92,824 Ordinary shares
-
127,836 0490 shares
-
153,148 Ordinary shares
-
130,383 Ordnary shares
-
146,658 Or*tary shares
-
95,715 Orinary shares
-
200,196 Ordhary shares
-
67,909 Ordinary shares
-
71,929 Ordinary shares
157,444 Ordinary shares
5/
5
1