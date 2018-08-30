Villa World : 30 Aug 2018 - Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Villa World Limited 117 546 326

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director David Ian Rennick Date of last notice 31 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. NA Date of change 28/08/2018 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect - 48,737 ordinary sharesDirect -4,523 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares Number acquired Indirect DirectNil 164 ordinary shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Indirect DirectNA $416.67

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/11

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change Indirect Direct 48,737 ordinary shares 4,687 ordinary shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back DirectAllocation of shares as a Salary Sacrifice Arrangement under the Villa World Limited Employee Equity Plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/11

Appendix 3Y Page 2