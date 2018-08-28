Villa World : Buyer demand pushes construction ahead at Arundel Springs

CONSTRUCTION has been accelerated at Villa World's $300 million Arundel Springs following a strong sales run in the central Gold Coast masterplanned community.

Villa World has fast-tracked construction of its fourth stage and has just released the first offering of stage five lots to the market.

Arundel Springs development manager Kevin Morse said there is a growing waitlist on the new stages due to the larger, more conventional size of the lots and Villa World was keen to meet demand by speeding up its construction and land release activities.

'Arundel Spring's first four stages have already reached sell-out status, and this together with ongoing interest bodes well for sales moving forward,' Mr Morse said.

'The enviable Arundel Springs backyard has been a drawcard for buyers as well because we have regenerated the Coombabah Lakelands conservation area.

'We collaborated with the City of Gold Coast Council to provide new intertwining walkways, bike tracks and viewing decks giving residents complete access to the natural beauty of the surrounding environment.

'We have designed the open spaces of Arundel Springs to be serene yet stunning - a true extension of the backyard which continues to attract buyers interest,' he said.

According to this year's Urbis Market Outlook research on Arundel, central Gold Coast home owners are expected to see exponential returns on property investments.

Mr Morse said the current Urbis research highlighted the investment opportunities available at Arundel Springs.

'It's a great position for buyers to be in where they can purchase a brand new home and be confident that it's a profitable investment.

'Due to scarce supply of housing in central Gold Coast suburbs, the region has typically seen lower than average median sales prices, but with increased developments and infrastructure upgrades contributing to the desirability of the area, Arundel is set to see a rapid increase in land value in coming years' he said.

The Urbis report also shows Central Gold Coast suburbs are to be the Gold Coast's largest employer in the next 20 years.

Over the coming years, Arundel and surrounding suburbs will see an astonishing 55% growth across retail, services, health, education and infrastructure jobs.

'The offerings for Arundel families are extraordinary, with plenty of excellent schools nearby, one of Australia's leading universities within walking distance, plenty of employment opportunities and growth on the horizon for the area,' Mr Morse said.

Stage five of Arundel Springs includes the stand-out addition of a park, fully equipped with playground equipment, which is set to see completion by the end of the year.

The new prestige park-side land starts at $325,000 and buyers can choose their lots, select their builder and their home design.

Land lots range from 314sqm to 639sqm and include NBN and natural gas access.

The G:link light rail is within walking distance from Arundel Springs and connects residents to local hospitals, schools, Griffith University, major shopping centres, dining and entertainment precincts.

Light rail also connects to heavy rail, running through Brisbane and to the Brisbane Airport. The community is just minutes from the M1.

For more information, visit arundelsprings.com.au or phone 1800 874 877.