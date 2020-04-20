Village Bank and Trust Financial : Reports Loans Processed Under the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program

News Release

For Immediate Release

VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP.

REPORTS LOANS PROCESSED UNDER THE SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

Midlothian, Virginia, April 20, 2020. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (the "Company"), parent company of Village Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that it was able to get approval for approximately $150 million in Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans for almost 900 businesses and nonprofits during the 13 days that the program was open. The Bank expects to have closed approximately $118 million of these loans by the end of today providing much needed funds to these organizations. Management expects that the remaining loans for which the Bank has approval will be closed and funded before the end of this week, impacting more than 16,000 jobs in the aggregate.

Bill Foster, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "I am proud of our team for the 13 long days and nights they put into responding to this crisis. The knowledge that this may be the most important moment in our professional lives fueled all of us, and the heartfelt gratitude of the business owners and nonprofit leaders we were helping sustained us. But we were not able to help everyone who applied. There are still so many organizations in need of these funds. If you applied, and we were not able to get your application approved in time, or if we stumbled in any way in our handling or communication, please accept my apologies. The volumes were so great that it was difficult to achieve the level of perfection we strive to deliver. We had a large number of applications still in process when the funds were exhausted Thursday. We are hoping for and expecting a second round of the program soon. We will be ready to help as many organizations as possible in that round."

About Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia as a bank holding company whose activities consist of investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank. The Bank is a full-serviceVirginia-chartered community bank headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). The Bank has nine branch offices. The Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Village Bank Mortgage Corporation, offer a complete range of financial products and services, including commercial loans, consumer credit, mortgage lending, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and 24-hour banking.

