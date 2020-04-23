Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Village Farms International, Inc.    VFF   CA92707Y1088

VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(VFF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Village Farms International : 1Q 2019 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements- U.S G.A.A.P

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Village Farms International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 - U.S. GAAP

(Unaudited)

Village Farms International, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,726

$

11,920

Trade receivables

9,970

11,292

Inventories

19,353

24,956

Amounts due from joint ventures

10,690

10,873

Other receivables

265

332

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,892

889

Total current assets

48,896

60,262

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

63,971

72,188

Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,702

-

Finance lease right-of-use-assets

116

176

Investment in joint ventures

39,555

6,341

Note receivable - joint ventures

9,162

-

Deferred tax asset

6,006

274

Other assets

1,768

2,207

Total assets

$

173,176

$

141,448

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Line of credit

$

4,000

$

2,000

Trade payables

9,270

14,601

Current maturities of long-term debt

3,424

3,414

Accrued liabilities

5,476

3,509

Operating lease liabilities - current

1,068

-

Finance lease liabilities - current

70

78

Total current liabilities

23,308

23,602

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

29,784

32,261

Deferred tax liability

4,983

-

Operating lease liabilities - current

2,716

-

Finance lease liabilities - current

46

102

Other liabilities

1,236

1,050

Total liabilities

62,073

57,015

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, no par value per share - unlimited shares authorized; 49,340,335 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 47,642,672 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2018.

76,484

60,872

Additional paid in capital

3,689

2,198

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(504)

(562)

Retained earnings

31,434

21,925

Total shareholders' equity

111,103

84,433

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

173,176

$

141,448

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of United States dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales

$

38,293

$

39,684

$

111,512

$

111,213

Cost of sales

(38,904)

(36,862)

(114,418)

(103,914)

Gross margin

(611)

2,822

(2,906)

7,299

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,739)

(3,451)

(11,899)

(10,486)

Share-based compensation

(666)

(181)

(2,663)

(447)

Interest expense

(655)

(728)

(2,018)

(2,069)

Interest income

304

91

651

105

Foreign exchange gain

(183)

(73)

338

(87)

Other income

69

17

219

61

Gain on disposal of assets

(8)

-

13,558

-

Loss before taxes and earnings of unconsolidated entities

(5,489)

(1,503)

(4,720)

(5,624)

Recovery of income taxes

1,266

370

114

1,392

Loss from consolidated entities after income taxes

(4,223)

(1,133)

(4,606)

(4,232)

Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated entities

3,519

(295)

14,115

(858)

Net (loss) income

$

(704)

$

(1,428)

$

9,509

$

(5,090)

Basic (loss) income per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

0.20

$

(0.11)

Diluted(loss) income per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

0.19

$

(0.11)

Weighted average number of common shares used in the computation of net (loss)

income per share:

Basic

48,845

44,475

48,650

44,473

Diluted

48,845

44,475

50,451

44,473

Net (loss) income

$

(704)

$

(1,428)

$

9,509

$

(5,090)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(22)

40

58

(49)

Comprehensive(loss) income

$

(726)

$

(1,388)

$

9,567

$

(5,139)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands of United States dollars, except for shares outstanding)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Number of

Accumulated Other

Total

Common

Common

Additional paid

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

Shares

Stock

in capital

(Loss) Income

Earnings

Equity

Balance at July 1, 2019

49,273,786

$76,435

$

3,101

$

(482)

$32,107

$

111,161

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

31,216

109

(78)

-

-

31

Share-based compensation

35,333

-

666

-

-

666

Share issuance costs

-

(60)

-

-

-

(60)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(22)

-

(22)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(673)

(673)

Balance at September 30, 2019

49,340,335

$76,484

$

3,689

$

(504)

$31,434

$

111,103

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Number of

Accumulated Other

Total

Common

Common

Additional paid

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

Shares

Stock

in capital

(Loss) Income

Earnings

Equity

Balance at July 1, 2018

44,472,138

44,133

1,982

(480)

25,777

71,412

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

11,667

12

-

-

-

12

Share-based compensation

-

-

191

-

-

191

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

41

-

41

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(1,428)

(1,428)

Balance at September 30, 2018

44,483,805

$44,145

$

2,173

$

(439)

$24,349

$

70,228

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Number of

Accumulated Other

Total

Common

Common

Additional paid

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

Shares

Stock

in capital

(Loss) Income

Earnings

Equity

Balance at January 1, 2019

47,642,672

$60,872

$

2,198

$

(562)

$21,925

$

84,433

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

83,998

224

(116)

-

-

108

Share-based compensation

313,665

908

1,755

-

-

2,663

Shares issued pursuant to public offering of common shares,

net of issuance costs

1,000,000

13,928

-

-

-

13,928

Shares issued on exercise of warrants

300,000

614

(148)

-

-

466

Share issuance costs

-

(62)

-

-

-

(62)

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

58

-

58

Net loss

-

-

-

-

9,509

9,509

Balance at September 30, 2019

49,340,335

$76,484

$

3,689

$

(504)

$31,434

$

111,103

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Number of

Accumulated Other

Total

Common

Common

Additional paid

Comprehensive

Retained

Shareholders'

Shares

Stock

in capital

(Loss) Income

Earnings

Equity

Balance at January 1, 2018

42,242,612

$36,115

$

1,726

$

(391)

$29,439

$

66,889

Shares issued on exercise of stock options

354,400

275

-

-

-

275

Share-based compensation

-

-

447

-

-

447

Shares issued pursuant to private placement of common

shares, net of issuance costs

1,886,793

7,755

-

-

-

7,755

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(48)

-

(48)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(5,090)

(5,090)

Balance at September 30, 2018

44,483,805

$44,145

$

2,173

$

(439)

$24,349

$

70,228

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Cash flows used in operating activities

Net income (loss)

$

9,509

$

(5,090)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

5,587

5,271

Amortization of deferred charges

57

57

Share of (income) loss from joint ventures

(14,115)

857

Interest expense

2,018

2,069

Interest income

(651)

(105)

Lease payments

(784)

-

Gain on disposal of assets

(13,558)

-

Share-based compensation

2,663

447

Deferred income taxes

(749)

(2,180)

Interest paid on long-term debt

(2,013)

(1,873)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

4,149

(5,255)

Net cash used in operating activities

(7,887)

(5,802)

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of rebate

(1,630)

(2,546)

Advances to joint ventures

(9,499)

(6,110)

Proceeds from sale of asset

52

-

Investment in joint ventures

(13)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,090)

(8,656)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

3,000

7,000

Repayments on borrowings

(3,591)

(1,766)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to public offering, net

13,868

7,755

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

109

275

Payments on capital lease obligations

(69)

(45)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

466

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

13,783

13,219

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

-

(2)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(5,194)

(1,241)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

11,920

7,091

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,726

$

5,850

Supplemental cash flow information:

Income taxes paid

$

575

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

  • NATURE OF OPERATIONS
    Village Farms International, Inc. ("VFF" the parent company, together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporation Act. VFF's principal operating subsidiaries as of September 30, 2019 are Village Farms Canada Limited Partnership ("VFCLP"), Village Farms, L.P. ("VFLP"), and VF Clean Energy, Inc. ("VFCE"). The address of the registered office of VFF is 4700 80thStreet, Delta, British Columbia, Canada, V4K 3N3. VFF owns a 65% equity interest in Village Fields Hemp USA LLC ("VF Hemp"), a 60% equity interest in Arkansas Valley Green and Gold Hemp ("AVGG Hemp) and a 50% equity interest in Pure Sunfarms Corp. ("Pure Sunfarms"), all of which are recorded as Investments in Joint Ventures (note 8).
    The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VFF and are also listed in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol VFF.
    The Company owns and operates sophisticated, highly intensive agricultural greenhouse facilities in British Columbia and Texas, where it produces, markets and sells premium-quality tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. The Company, through its subsidiary VFCE, owns and operates a 7.0 MW power plant that generates electricity. The Company's joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, is a licensed producer and supplier of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally. The Company's joint ventures, VF Hemp and AVGG Hemp, are cultivators of high cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp in multiple states throughout the United States.
  • BASIS OF PRESENTATION
    The accompanying unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for interim financial information. Previously, the Company prepared its consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as permitted by securities regulators in Canada, as well as in the United States under the status of a Foreign Private Issuer as defined by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company determined that it no longer qualified as a Foreign Private Issuer under the SEC rules. As a result, beginning January 1, 2020 the Company is required to report with the SEC on domestic forms and comply with domestic company rules in the United States. The transition to US GAAP was made retrospectively for all periods from the Company's inception.
    These interim consolidated financial statements do not include all information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements. In the opinion of management, all adjustments of a normal recurring nature considered necessary for fair presentation have been included. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 are subject to seasonal variations and are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the year ended December 31, 2019. For further information, refer to the Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.
    Other than as described below, there were no changes to our significant accounting policies described in our Annual Financial Statements that had a material impact on our financial statements and related notes.
  • NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS ADOPTED
    Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, Leases, for leases where the Company assumed substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership were classified as finance leases. Upon initial recognition, the leased asset is measured at an amount equal to the lower of its fair value and the present value of the minimum lease payments. Subsequent to initial recognition, the asset was accounted for in accordance with the accounting policy applicable to that asset. Other leases are operating leases and rent expenses were recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of (loss) income.
    In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02,Leases, and has subsequently issued several supplemental and/or clarifying ASU's (collectively, "Topic 842"), which requires a dual approach for lease accounting under which a lessee would account for leases as finance leases or operating leases. Both finance leases and operating leases may result in the lessee recognizing a right of use asset and a corresponding lease liability. For finance leases, the lessee would recognize interest expense and amortization of the right-of-use asset, and for operating leases, the lessee would recognize lease expense on a straight-line basis.

5

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Topic 842, using the modified retrospective method and did not restate prior periods. The Company's classes of assets include land leases, building leases and equipment leases.

On adoption, the Company recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as 'operating leases' under the principles of Topic 842. These lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the borrowing rate of the Company. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on January 1, 2019 was 6.25%. These leases are included in right-of-use assets, short-term lease liabilities and long-term lease liabilities in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. Right-of-use assets are amortized on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

For leases previously classified as finance leases the entity recognized the carrying amount of the lease asset and lease liability immediately before transition as the carrying amount of the right of use asset and the lease liability at the date of initial application.

Additionally, the Company has elected the short-term lease exception for all classes of assets, and does not apply the recognition requirements for leases of 12 months or less, and recognizes lease payments for short-term leases as expense either straight-line over the lease term or as incurred depending on whether the lease payments are fixed or variable.

These elections are applied consistently for all leases.

2019

Operating lease commitments disclosed as of December 31, 2018

$5,064

Less: short-term leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense

(210)

4,854

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of 6.25% at the date of

initial application

4,269

Add: additional leases identified on adoption of Topic 842

88

Add: finance lease liabilities recognized as of December 31, 2018

180

Lease liability recognized as of January 1, 2019

$4,537

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities

871

Non-current lease liabilities

3,666

$4,537

The recognized right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets:

December 31, 2018

January 1, 2019

Land

$

-

$

140

Building

-

4,017

Equipment

176

380

Total right-of-use assets

$

176

$

4,537

  • NEW ACCOUNTING PRONOUNCEMENTS NOT YET ADOPTED
    In December 2019, the FASB issued ASU2019-12,"Income Taxes (Topic 740): Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes." ASU2019-12simplifies the accounting for income taxes by removing exceptions within the general principles of Topic 740 regarding the calculation of deferred tax liabilities, the incremental approach for intraperiod tax allocation, and calculating income taxes in an interim period. In addition, the ASU adds clarifications to the accounting for franchise tax (or similar tax). which is partially based on income, evaluating tax basis of goodwill recognized from a business combination, and reflecting the effect of any enacted changes in tax laws or rates in the annual effective tax rate computation in the interim period that includes the enactment date. The ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, and will be applied either retrospectively or prospectively based upon the applicable amendments. Early adoption is permitted. The adoption of this standard is not expected to have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU2018-13,"Fair Value Measurement (Topic 820) - Disclosure Framework-Changes to the Disclosure Requirements for Fair Value Measurement." ASU2018-13removes the disclosure requirement for the amount and reasons for transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements as well as the process for Level 3 fair value measurements. In addition, the ASU adds the disclosure requirements for changes in unrealized gains and losses included in other comprehensive income (loss) for recurring Level 3 fair value measurements held at the end of the reporting period as well as the range and weighted average of significant unobservable inputs used to develop Level 3 fair value measurements. The ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, and interim periods within those fiscal years and will be applied on a retrospective basis to all periods presented. Early adoption is permitted. The adoption of this standard is not expected to have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, "Financial Instruments - Credit Losses." The standard, including subsequently issued amendments, requires a financial asset measured at amortized cost basis, such as accounts receivable and certain other financial assets, to be presented at the net amount expected to be collected based on relevant information about past events, including historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectability of the reported amount. This ASU is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2019, and interim periods within those fiscal years, and requires the modified retrospective approach. Early adoption is permitted. Based on the composition of the Company's trade receivables and other financial assets, current market conditions, and historical credit loss activity, the adoption of this standard is not expected to have a material impact on the Company's consolidated financial statements and related disclosures.

5

INVENTORIES

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Crop inventory

$

18,838

$

24,249

Purchased produce inventory

425

643

Spare parts inventory

90

64

$

19,353

$

24,956

  • PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENTProperty, plant and equipment consist of the following:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Land

$

3,205

$

3,932

Leasehold and land improvements

3,820

3,819

Buildings

72,747

77,003

Machinery and equipment

61,646

65,664

Construction in progress

1,208

552

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(78,655)

(78,782)

Property, plant, and equipment, net

$

63,971

$

72,188

Depreciation expense on property, plant and equipment, was $1,563 and $4,790 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Depreciation expense on property, plant and equipment, was $1,748 and $5,271 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. On March 31, 2019, Pure Sunfarms exercised its option to acquire the Delta 2 assets and operations (note 8).

7

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

  • LEASES
    The components of lease related expenses are as follows:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

Operating lease expense (a)

$

588

$

1,762

Finance lease expense:

Amortization of right-of-use assets

$

20

$

60

Interest on lease liabilities

2

6

Total finance lease expense

$

22

$

66

  1. Includesshort-term lease costs of $315 and $943 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively. Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

256

$

778

Operating cash flows from finance leases

$

2

$

6

Financing cash flows from finance leases

$

21

$

69

September 30, 2019

Weighted average remaining lease term:

Operating leases

4.4

Finance leases

2.0

Weighted average discount rate:

Operating leases

6.25%

Finance leases

6.25%

Maturities of lease liabilities are as follows:

Operating

Finance

leases

leases

Remainder of 2019

$

265

$

22

2020

1,073

65

2021

1,090

30

2022

869

9

2023

641

-

Thereafter

389

-

Undiscounted lease cash flow commitments

4,327

126

Reconciling impact from discounting

(543)

(10)

Lease liabilities on consolidated statement of financial position as of September 30, 2019

$

3,784

$

116

8

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's unadjusted lease commitments as of December 31, 2018 as a required disclosure for companies adopting the lease standard prospectively without revising comparative period information.

Operating

Finance

leases

leases

2019

$ 1,253

$

78

2020

1,039

62

2021

1,052

30

2022

841

10

2023

618

-

Thereafter

261

-

$ 5,064

$

180

  • INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURES Pure Sunfarms Corp.
    On June 6, 2017, the Company entered into an agreement to form Pure Sunfarms, a B.C. corporation, with Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. ("Emerald"). The purpose of Pure Sunfarms is to produce, market and distribute cannabis in Canada.
    The Company accounts for its investment in Pure Sunfarms, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 323 - Equity Method and Joint Ventures("ASC 323"), using the equity method. The Company has determined that Pure Sunfarms is a variable interest entity ("VIE"), however the Company does not consolidate Pure Sunfarms because the Company is not the primary beneficiary. Although the Company is able to exercise significant influence over the operating and financial policies of Pure Sunfarms through its 50.0% ownership interest and joint power arrangement with Emerald, the Company shares joint control of the Board of Directors and therefore is not the primary beneficiary. The Company's maximum exposure to loss as a result of its involvement with Pure Sunfarms as of September 30, 2019 relates primarily to the recovery of the outstanding loan to Pure Sunfarms.
    The Company is required to apply the hypothetical liquidation at book value ("HLBV") method to determine its allocation of the profits and loss in Pure Sunfarms. When determining its allocation of profits and losses, the HLBV method only considers shares that have been fully paid for. Therefore, due to the monthly escrow payments being made by Emerald in accordance with the Delta 2 Option Agreement, the ownership will change each month escrow payment(s) are made. Effective for the quarter and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, the Company under the hypothetical liquidation method received approximately 56.1% and 60.1%, respectively for each period.
    On July 5, 2018, the Company and Emerald Health Therapeutics Canada Inc. (a subsidiary of Emerald) (together, the "Shareholders") entered into a Shareholder Loan Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Pure Sunfarms, whereby, as of September 30, 2019, the Shareholders had each contributed $10,690 (CA$13,000) in the form of a demand loan to Pure Sunfarms. Effective January 1, 2019, the loan amounts bear simple interest at the rate of 6.2% per annum, calculated semi-annually. Interest will accrue and be payable upon demand being made by both Shareholders (see note 11).
    On March 31, 2019, Pure Sunfarms exercised its option to utilize the Delta 2 assets and operations. The contribution of the assets has been accounted for as a disposal of the land, greenhouse facility and other assets in exchange for 25,000,000 common shares of Pure Sunfarms. This was a non-cash transaction, and it was estimated that the fair value of the land, building and other assets was $18.7 million (CA$25 million) at the date of contribution. The Company recognized a gain of $13.6 million on the contribution of the fixed assets. As of September 30, 2019, the total investment in Pure Sunfarms of US$39.6 million is recorded in the interim statements of financial position.
    Following the adoption of ASC 606, the Company measures nonmonetary equity contributions at fair value, which provides for recognizing a gain or loss upon the de-recognition of the nonmonetary assets. This is contrary to the non-monetary contribution of Delta 3 whereby a gain could not be recognized and the investment was recognized at net book value, as at the time ASC 606 was not applicable.

9

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

Pursuant to the terms of a Supply Agreement that Pure Sunfarms has with Emerald, Emerald has a right to purchase 40% of Pure Sunfarms cannabis production at a fixed price, subject to the terms and conditions of the Supply Agreement. To the extent that Emerald does not fulfill its purchase obligation, Pure Sunfarms is able to sell that excess production to other parties in the open market. The Supply Agreement stipulates that Emerald is required to pay Pure Sunfarms the difference between the fixed price and the selling price realized from other parties. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Emerald did not fulfill its purchase obligation and Pure Sunfarms sold the product on the open market to arm's length parties at prices lower than the fixed price in the Supply Agreement. As a result, under the terms of the Supply Agreement, Pure Sunfarms invoiced Emerald for the difference which amounted to approximately CA$7.2 million. On October 15, 2019, Emerald issued a press release that indicated they do not agree that they have any liability with respect to these amounts.

Under ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, a customer needs to have an intent and ability to pay in order for a company to recognize revenue. Given that Emerald has issued a press release indicating that they do not agree that they have a liability with respect to these amounts, Pure Sunfarms has determined that all of the criteria under ASC 606 to recognize this revenue were not met as Emerald has demonstrated that they do not have an intent to pay, and as a result has not recorded the revenue related to these amounts.

The Company's share of the joint venture consists of the following (in $000's of USD):

Balance, January 1, 2018

$

6,511

Share of net loss for the year

(171)

Balance, December 31, 2018

$ 6,341

Balance, January 1, 2019

$

6,341

Investments in joint venture

18,721

Share of net income for the period

14,493

Balance, September 30, 2019

$39,555

Summarized financial information of Pure Sunfarms:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash)

$

12,178

$

1,731

Trade receivables

17,351

962

Inventory

11,433

5,101

Other current assets

4,972

730

Non-current assets

90,822

49,074

Current liabilities

Trade payables

(3,645)

(6,862)

Borrowings due to joint venture partners

(21,045)

(21,686)

Borrowings - short term

(1,588)

Other current liabilities

(13,294)

(380)

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings - long term

(13,214)

-

Net assets

$

83,970

$

28,670

Summarized financial information of Pure Sunfarms:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Reconciliation of net assets:

Accumulated retained earnings

$

23,373

$

(734)

Contributions from joint venture partners

60,934

31,008

Currency translation adjustment

(337)

(1,604)

Net assets

$

83,970

$

28,670

10

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

Summarized financial information of Pure Sunfarms:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

18,084

$ 190

$ 53,128

$

190

Cost of sales*

(5,689)

(143)

(13,463)

(143)

Gross margin

12,395

47

39,665

47

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,830)

(606)

(5,616)

(1,631)

Income (loss) from operations

9,565

(559)

34,049

(1,584)

Interest (expense) income

(302)

-

(596)

-

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

14

(31)

28

(10)

Other income

8

-

22

-

Income (loss) before taxes

9,285

(590)

33,503

(1,594)

Provision for income taxes

(2,600)

-

(9,397)

-

Net income (loss)

$

6,685

$(590)

$ 24,106

$(1,594)

* Included in cost of sales for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 is $503 and $1,347 of depreciation expense.

Village Fields Hemp USA LLC

On February 27, 2019, the Company entered into a joint venture with Nature Crisp, LLC ("Nature Crisp") to form VF Hemp for the objective of outdoor cultivation of high percentage cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp and CBD extraction in multiple states throughout the United States. VF Hemp is 65% owned by the Company and 35% owned by Nature Crisp. Under the terms of the VF Hemp Joint Venture Agreement, the Company will lend up to approximately US$15 million to VF Hemp for start-up costs and working capital.

The Company accounts for its investment in VF Hemp, in accordance with ASC 323, using the equity method because the Company is able to exercise significant influence over the operating and financial policies of VF Hemp through its 65% ownership interest and joint power arrangement with Nature Crisp.

On March 25, 2019, the Company entered into a Grid Loan Agreement (the "Grid Loan") with VF Hemp, whereby, as of September 30, 2019, the Company had advanced $7,977 in the form of a grid loan to VF Hemp. The Grid Loan has a maturity date of March 25, 2022, and bears simple interest at the rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly (note 11).

The Company's share of the joint venture consists of the following:

Balance, beginning of the period

$ -

Investments in joint venture

7

Share of net loss

(343)

Share of losses applied against joint venture note receivable

336

Balance, September 30, 2019

$ -

Summarized financial information of VF Hemp:

September 30, 2019

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

111

Inventory

6,057

Prepaid expenses and deposits

177

Non-current assets

1,267

Current liabilities

(3)

Borrowings due to joint venture partner

(8,315)

Other non-current liabilities

(342)

Net assets

$

(1,048)

11

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019

Reconciliation of net assets:

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

$

(1,058)

Contributions from joint venture partners

10

Net assets

$

(1,048)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

General and administrative expenses

$

(197)

(504)

Interest expense

(75)

(209)

Share of loss from JV

(1)

(3)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

68

186

Net (loss)

$

(205)

$

(530)

Arkansas Valley Green and Gold Hemp

On May 21, 2019, the Company entered into a joint venture with Arkansas Valley Hemp, LLC ("AV Hemp") for the objective of outdoor cultivation of high percentage cannabidiol (CBD) hemp and CBD extraction in Colorado. The joint venture, AVGG Hemp, is 60% owned by the Company, 35% owned by AV Hemp, and 5% owned by VF Hemp.

Under the terms of the AVGG Hemp Joint Venture Agreement, the Company will lend approximately US$5 million to AVGG Hemp for start-up costs and working capital. The loans bear simple interest at the rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly (note 10). To the extent cash is available from positive cash flow, the AVGG Hemp has agreed to repay the Company with respect to any such loans, in the range of $2 million to

$5 million in the initial two years following the formation of AVGG Hemp. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had loaned AVGG Hemp approximately $1,156 (note 11).

The Company accounts for its investment in AVGG Hemp, in accordance with ASC 323, using the equity method because the Company is able to exercise significant influence over the operating and financial policies of AVGG Hemp through its 60% ownership interest and joint power arrangement with AV Hemp.

The Company is not legally obligated for the debts, obligations or liabilities of AVGG Hemp.

The Company's share of the joint venture consists of the following:

Balance, beginning of the period

$ -

Investments in joint venture

6

Share of net loss

(35)

Share of losses applied against joint venture note receivable

29

Balance, September 30, 2019

$ -

Summarized financial information of AVGG Hemp:

September 30, 2019

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

39

Inventory

707

Non-current assets

362

Borrowings due to joint venture partner

(1,185)

Net assets

$

(77)

12

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of net assets:

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019

$(87)

Contributions from joint venture partners

10

Net assets

$(77)

Summarized joint ventures' information:

Investment in joint ventures

Investment in joint ventures

as of September 30, 2019

as of December 31, 2018

Pure Sunfarms

$

39,555

$

6,341

VF Hemp

-

-

AVGG Hemp

-

-

Total

$

39,555

$

6,341

Equity in earnings (losses) from unconsolidated entities

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Pure Sunfarms

$

3,748

$

(295)

$

14,493

$

(858)

VF Hemp

(211)

-

(343)

-

AVGG Hemp

(18)

-

(35)

-

Total

$

3,519

$

(295)

$

14,115

$

(858)

  • DEBT
    The Company has a term loan financing agreement with a Canadian creditor ("FCC Loan"). The non-revolving variable rate term loan has a maturity date of May 1, 2021 and a balance of $32,076 as of September 30, 2019. The outstanding balance is repayable by way of monthly installments of principal and interest based on an amortization period of 15 years, with the balance and any accrued interest to be paid in full on May 1, 2021. As of September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, borrowings under the FCC Loan agreement were subject to an interest rate of 6.787% and 7.082%, respectively, which is determined based on the Company's Debt to EBITDA ratio and the applicable LIBOR rate.
    The Company's subsidiary VFCE has two loan agreements in place with a Canadian Chartered bank. As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the balance on the non-revolving fixed rate loan was US$1,117 and US$1,279, respectively, and the balance on the uncommitted credit facility for capital expenditures was US$113 and US$138, respectively.
    The Company has a line of credit agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank ("Operating Loan"). The revolving Operating Loan has a line of credit up to CA$13,000 and variable interest rates with a maturity date on May 31, 2021 and is subject to margin requirements stipulated by the bank. As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, US$4,000 and US$2,000, respectively, was drawn on this facility, which is available to a maximum of CA$13,000, less outstanding letters of credit totaling US$150 and CA$38.
    The Company's borrowings ("Credit Facilities") are subject to certain positive and negative covenants. As of September 30, 2019 the Company was in compliance with all covenants on its Credit Facilities.
    Accrued interest payable on the credit facilities and loans as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was $171 and $184, respectively, and these amounts are included in accrued liabilities in the interim statement of financial position.
    As collateral for the FCC Loan, the Company has provided promissory notes, a first mortgage on the VFF-owned greenhouse properties (excluding the Delta 3 and Delta 2 greenhouse facilities), and general security agreements over its assets. In addition, the Company has provided full recourse guarantees and has granted security therein. The carrying value of the assets and securities pledged as collateral as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was $138,870 and $105,200, respectively.
    As collateral for the Operating Loan, the Company has provided promissory notes and a first priority security interest over its accounts receivable and inventory. In addition, the Company has granted full recourse guarantees and security therein. The carrying value of the assets pledged as collateral as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was $28,475 and $36,248, respectively.

13

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

The aggregate annual principal maturities of long-term debt for the next five years and thereafter are as follows:

Remainder of 2019

$

857

2020

3,409

2021

28,551

2022

340

2023

178

Thereafter

-

$33,335

  1. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
    The Company records accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and debt at cost. The carrying values of these instruments approximate their fair value due to their short-term maturities.
  2. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES
    On February 13, 2019, the Company announced that Pure Sunfarms had entered into a credit agreement with Bank of Montreal, as agent and lead lender, and Farm Credit Canada, as lender, in respect of a CA$20 million secured non-revolver term loan (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, which matures on February 7, 2022, is secured by the Delta 3 facility, and contains customary financial and restrictive covenants. The Company is not a party to the Credit Facility but has provided a limited guarantee in the amount of CA$10 million in connection with the Credit Facility.
    As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, the Company had amounts due from its joint venture, Pure Sunfarms, totaling $218 and $1,079, respectively, primarily for consulting services. These amounts are non-interest bearing and due on demand. On July 5, 2018, the Shareholders entered into a Loan Agreement in the form of a demand loan to Pure Sunfarms. As of September 30, 2019, the balance Pure Sunfarms owed the Company, including interest was $10,472.
    On March 25, 2019, the Company entered into a Grid Loan Agreement (the "Grid Loan") with VF Hemp, whereby, as of September 30, 2019, the Company had contributed $8,006 in the form of a grid loan to VF Hemp. The Grid Loan has a maturity date of March 25, 2022, and bears simple interest at the rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly.

14

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

Under the terms of the AVGG Hemp Joint Venture Agreement, the Company agreed to lend approximately US$5 million to AVGG Hemp for start-up costs and working capital. The loan bears simple interest at the rate of 8% per annum, calculated monthly (note 7). As of September 30, 2019, the Company had loaned AVGG Hemp approximately $1,156 (note 8).

Amounts due from the joint ventures, including interest, as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and included in the statements financial position:

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Pure Sunfarms

$

10,690

$

10,873

VF Hemp

8,006

-

AVGG Hemp

1,156

-

Total

$

19,852

$

10,873

One of the Company's employees is related to a member of the Company's executive management team and received approximately $83 and $86 in salary and benefits during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities is $50 paid to the Company by an employee for taxes incurred on a stock option exercise. The Company paid the taxes in October 2019.

Included in other assets as at December 31, 2018 is a $64 promissory note that represents the unpaid amount the Company advanced to an employee in connection with a relocation at the request of the Company. The promissory note was paid in full June 10, 2019.

  1. INCOME TAX
    Income tax expense is recognized based on management's best estimate of the weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. The estimated average annual rate used for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was 24% and 25%, respectively.
  2. SEGMENT AND GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION
    Segment reporting is prepared on the same basis that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who is the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker, manages the business, makes operating decisions and assesses performance. Management has determined that the Company operates in three segments. The Company's three segments include the Produce business, the Energy business and the Company's cannabis and hemp segment. The Produce business produces, markets, and sells the product group which consists of premium quality tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. The Energy business produces power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. For segment information regarding the Company's cannabis and hemp segment refer to Note 8 - Investments - Equity Method and Joint Ventures.

15

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

The Company's primary operations are in the United States and Canada. Segment information for the three and nine months ended September 30,

2019 and 2018:

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Sales

Produce - U.S.

$

30,734

$

32,073

$

92,594

$

92,391

Produce - Canada

7,072

7,139

17,874

17,371

Energy - Canada

487

472

1,044

1,451

$

38,293

$

39,684

$

111,512

$

111,213

Interest expense

Produce - U.S.

$

29

$

9

$

94

$

28

Produce - Canada

608

697

1,869

1,972

Energy - Canada

18

22

55

69

$

655

$

728

$

2,018

$

2,069

Interest income

Corporate

$

304

$

91

$

651

$

105

$

304

$

91

$

651

$

105

Depreciation

Produce - U.S.

$

1,006

$

1,130

$

3,031

$

3,463

Produce - Canada

328

386

1,075

1,164

Energy - Canada

229

232

684

644

$

1,563

$

1,748

$

4,790

$

5,271

Gross margin

Produce - U.S.

$

(4,102)

$

(975)

$

(8,838)

$

279

Produce - Canada

3,602

3,840

6,339

6,963

Energy - Canada

(111)

(43)

(407)

57

$

(611)

$

2,822

$

(2,906)

$

7,299

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Total assets

United States

$

90,277

$

79,126

Canada

79,736

58,690

Energy - Canada

3,163

3,632

$

173,176

$

141,448

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

Property, plant and equipment

United States

$

41,461

$

42,886

Canada

19,623

25,933

Energy - Canada

2,887

3,369

$

63,971

$

72,188

14 (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share is calculated as follows:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Numerator:

Net (loss) income

$ (704)

$ (1,428)

$ 9,509

$ (5,090)

Denominator:

Weighted average number of common shares - Basic

48,845

44,475

48,650

44,473

Effect of dilutive securities- share-based employee options and awards

-

-

1,801

-

Antidilutive options and awards

310

2,186

310

2,186

Net (loss) income per ordinary share:

Basic

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

0.20

$

(0.11)

Diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

$

0.19

$

(0.11)

16

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(In thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted)

(Unaudited)

15 SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN

Share-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $666 and $2,663, respectively. Share-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $191 and $447, respectively.

Stock option activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is as follows:

Weighted

Average

Weighted

Remaining

Number of

Average

Contractual

Aggregate

Options

Exercise Price

Term (years)

Intrinsic Value

Outstanding at December 31, 2018

2,164,999

CA$

2.10

5.69

CA$

5,553

Granted

510,000

CA$

16.32

9.44

-

Exercised

(83,998)

CA$

1.26

5.58

CA$ $1,156

Forfeited

(10,001)

CA$

2.20

-

CA$

128

Outstanding at September 30, 2019

2,581,000

CA$

4.92

5.80

CA$ 20,456

Exercisable at September 30, 2019

1,784,002

CA$

1.61

4.34

CA$ 18,525

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, 355,000 performance-based shares were granted to Village Farms employees and directors involved with future developments of the Company. Once a performance target is met and the share units are deemed earned and vested, compensation expense based on the fair value of the share units on the grant date is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the interim statements of income.

Performance-based shares activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was as follows:

Number of

Weighted Average

Performance-

Grant Date

based Shares

Fair Value

Outstanding at December 31, 2018

1,056,666

CA$

5.56

Issued

355,000

CA$

14.94

Exercised

(313,666)

CA$

5.36

Forfeited/expired

(5,000)

CA$

5.79

Outstanding at September 30, 2019

1,093,000

CA$

9.04

Exercisable at September 30, 2019

159,000

CA$

8.20

16 COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENCIES

In the normal course of business, the Company and its subsidiaries may become defendants in certain employment claims and other litigation. The Company records a liability when it is probable that a loss has been incurred and the amount is reasonably estimable. The Company is not involved in any legal proceedings other than routine litigation arising in the normal course of business, none of which the Company believes will have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operations.

17

Disclaimer

Village Farms International Inc. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 08:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONA
04:43aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : 2Q 2019 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Fin..
PU
04:43aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : 1Q 2019 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Fin..
PU
04:38aVILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : 3Q 2019 – Condensed Consolidated Interim Fin..
PU
04/03VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Completion of Pure Sunfarms' Expanded Cr..
PR
03/31VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Expansion of Pure Sunfarms' Credit Facil..
PR
03/24VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL TO HOST : 30 a.m. ET / Company Provides COVID-19 Up..
PR
03/19VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : SEC Filing (SUPPL) - Voluntary Supplemental Materi..
PU
03/09VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Finalization of Settlement Agreement wit..
PR
03/03VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : and Emerald Health Therapeutics Announce Settlemen..
PR
02/26VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Cannabis Joint Venture Pure Sunfarms Begins Shippi..
PR
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 232 M
EBIT 2020 -1,48 M
Net income 2020 -0,49 M
Debt 2020 32,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -58,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 233 M
Chart VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Village Farms International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 17,00  CAD
Last Close Price 4,14  CAD
Spread / Highest target 576%
Spread / Average Target 311%
Spread / Lowest Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. DeGiglio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. McLernon Chairman
Stephen C. Ruffini Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Bill Lowe Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher Charles Woodward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-48.70%165
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.2.81%39 363
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.3.21%23 158
CORTEVA INC0.00%18 687
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED3.78%9 746
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS2.78%7 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group