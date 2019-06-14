Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Village Super Market, Inc.    VLGEA

VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.

(VLGEA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. (NSD-VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on July 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2019.

Village Super Market operates a chain of 30 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland, New York City and eastern Pennsylvania.

Contact:John Van Orden, CFO
 (973) 467-2200
 John.VanOrden@wakefern.com

       


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
02:18pVILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:04pVillage Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
06/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
06/04VILLAGE SUPER MARKET : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/04Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended April ..
GL
04/03VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/18VILLAGE SUPER MARKET INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/06VILLAGE SUPER MARKET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
03/05Village Super Market, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended Janua..
GL
More news
Chart VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Village Super Market, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Sumas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas James Sumas Co-President & Director
John James Sumas Co-President, Director & General Counsel
William Sumas Chairman & Executive Vice President
John L. van Orden Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLAGE SUPER MARKET, INC.-3.78%0
WAL-MART STORES16.64%292 332
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC26.40%35 042
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 336
CARREFOUR15.69%15 027
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD28.59%13 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About