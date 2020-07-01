Log in
07/01/2020 | 09:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Payout
Villeroy & Boch AG: Advance payment on the distributable profit

01-Jul-2020 / 15:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch: Advance payment on the distributable profit

Mettlach, 01.07.2020 - On the basis of a common exchange of opinions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG it is sufficiently likely that the corporate bodies will resolve to pay an advance payment on the distributable profit of the financial year 2019 (advance dividend) in the amount of EUR 0.15 per ordinary share and EUR 0.20 per preference share. The formal resolutions of both corporate bodies are planned to be passed on 08 July 2020, which would then be the cut-off date for the entitlement to the advance dividend. The payment is expected to be made on 13 July 2020.

Due to legal restrictions and to the persisting uncertainty about the economic development on several markets, only a fraction of the dividend amount contained in the original dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting will be distributed in advance.

The Annual General Meeting will resolve on the amount of the total dividend for the financial year 2019. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will assess their dividend proposal in light of the then foreseeable business development and liquidity situation and the effects of the measures that Villeroy & Boch is undertaking to counter the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual General Meeting shall be held in autumn 2020 as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. The exact date will be announced in due time.

Contact: 

Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49 (0)6864 - 81 2714
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com 

Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)6864 - 81 1227
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

01-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1083201

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1083201  01-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1083201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
