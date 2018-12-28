Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/28 12:57:00 pm
12.81 EUR   +3.14%
10/16VILLEROY & BOCH AG : quaterly earnings release
04/17VILLEROY & BOCH AG : quaterly earnings release
2017VILLEROY & BOCH AG : quaterly earnings release
Villeroy & Boch AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/28/2018 | 11:50am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2018 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.08 EUR 6040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.08 EUR 6040.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48033  28.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 859 M
EBIT 2018 53,1 M
Net income 2018 33,9 M
Finance 2018 29,0 M
Yield 2018 4,88%
P/E ratio 2018 9,55
P/E ratio 2019 8,78
EV / Sales 2018 0,16x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 169 M
Chart VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Duration : Period :
Villeroy & Boch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,7 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Göring Chief Executive Officer
Markus Warncke Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Runge First Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Boch-Galhau Member-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Geuskens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLEROY & BOCH AG-35.88%193
GEBERIT-13.77%14 280
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV3.64%5 164
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%2 923
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD29.60%2 491
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD33.11%1 850
