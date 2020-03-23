Log in
VILLEROY & BOCH AG    VIB3   DE0007657231

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

(VIB3)
Villeroy & Boch AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/23/2020 | 09:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2020 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Warncke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Villeroy & Boch AG

b) LEI
529900NK4WP5QSWI8X50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007657231

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.23531 EUR 10235.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.2353 EUR 10235.3100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58343  23.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
