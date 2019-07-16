Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Villeroy & Boch AG    VIB3   DE0007657231

VILLEROY & BOCH AG

(VIB3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year

16-Jul-2019 / 22:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year

Mettlach, 16 July 2019 - The Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has revised its forecast for the 2019 financial year in the current half-yearly financial statements. Based on current business development, the company now expects a slight decline in consolidated revenue to between EUR 825 million and EUR 850 million (previous year: EUR 853.1 million) and in EBIT to between EUR 48 million and EUR 52 million (previous year: EUR 53.6 million). So far, an increase in revenues and earnings of 3 to 5 % each had been forecasted.

The reason for the correction is the unsatisfactory revenue development of -6.3 % in the first half of 2019. In the first six months of the current financial year, Villeroy & Boch AG generated consolidated revenue of EUR 393.2 million. At EUR 15.5 million, EBIT was down EUR 3.5 million on the previous year.

Real estate project Luxembourg:
After Villeroy & Boch announced in February of this year that it was in exclusive negotiations with a property developer regarding the sale of a former plant property in Luxembourg, the preliminary agreements have been concluded and the contractual negotiations are now very likely to be completed in the second half of 2019. As previously, the Management Board expects the transaction to generate high eight-figure non-recurring income.

Note: The interim report on the first half of 2019 will be published as scheduled on 18 July 2019 and will contain additional information on business development in the two divisions.




Contact:
Sven Koepsel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49(0)6864 81-2715
Mail: koepsel.sven@villeroy-boch.com

Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel: +49(0)6864 81-2714
Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com

16-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 842249

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

842249  16-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILLEROY & BOCH AG
04:10pVILLEROY & BOCH AG : Villeroy & Boch revises forecast for 2019 financial year
EQ
06/19VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
04/18VILLEROY & BOCH AG : First quarter characterised by non-recurring effects
EQ
04/01VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
02/07VILLEROY & BOCH AG : 2018 financial year: Villeroy & Boch increases earnings by ..
EQ
01/08VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
01/08VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
01/08VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Changes on the Management Board: Gabi Schupp to become new ..
EQ
2018VILLEROY & BOCH AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 879 M
EBIT 2019 56,5 M
Net income 2019 35,7 M
Finance 2019 11,5 M
Yield 2019 4,49%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 379 M
Chart VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Duration : Period :
Villeroy & Boch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILLEROY & BOCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,67  €
Last Close Price 14,35  €
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Göring Chief Executive Officer
Markus Warncke Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Runge First Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander von Boch-Galhau Member-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Geuskens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILLEROY & BOCH AG12.19%446
GEBERIT20.30%16 606
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 803
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD73.98%2 646
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD13.94%2 301
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD-18.88%2 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About