Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vilmorin & Cie    RIN   FR0000052516

VILMORIN & CIE

(RIN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vilmorin & Cie : Sales for the fiscal year 2018-2019 – press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Vilmorin & Cie SA

Public limited company with Board of Directors with a capital of 349 488 703 euros

Head Office: 4, Quai de la Mégisserie - F-75001 PARIS SIREN Paris 377 913 728

Fiscal year from July 1st to June 30th

Euronext Paris (Compartment A) - Eligible for Deferred Settlement Order Indices: CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable

August 5, 2019, at 5:40 pm CET

SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR

ON JUNE 30, 2019

SOLID BUSINESS INCREASE OVER THE FOURTH QUARTER: +7%*

MARKED GROWTH IN SALES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR: +4.5%*, ABOVE THE OBJECTIVE SET

OUTLOOK FOR 2018-2019: CLEAR CONFIRMATION OF THE INCREASE IN THE CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE

* On a like-for-like basis

Closing on June 30, 2019, sales for the fourth quarter, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, came to 388.9 million euros, up 8.7% with current data compared to the previous fiscal year. Restated on a like-for-like basis (currency and business scope), they grew by 7% compared with 2017-2018.

Consequently, consolidated sales for fiscal year 2018-2019 came to 1,390.7 million euros, an increase of 3.3% with current data compared to the previous fiscal year; on a like-for-like basis, they increased by 4.5%, significantly above the objective set (i.e. an increase in consolidated sales of 2% to 3% on a like-for-like basis).

In millions of euros

2017-2018

2018-2019

Variation

Variation

with current data

on a like-for-like basis

Sales for the fourth quarter

357.7

388.9

+8.7%

+7.0%

Vegetable Seeds

233.6

249.5

+6.8%

+6.2%

Field Seeds

111.1

123.5

+11.2%

+6.9%

Garden Products and Holdings

13.0

15.8

+21.5%

+22.1%

Sales for the fiscal year

1,346.0

+3.3%

+4.5%

1,390.7

Vegetable Seeds

673.1

687.5

+2.1%

+3.5%

Field Seeds

623.3

649.9

+4.3%

+5.2%

Garden Products and Holdings

49.6

53.4

+7.5%

+8.9%

NB: on page 5 of this press release you will find sales split up per quarter and per division.

Consolidated financial information is established in compliance with the IFRS reference (International Financial Reporting Standards), as applied by the European Union on June 30, 2019.

It takes into account the application of the standard IAS 29 with regard to the treatment of hyperinflation for business in Argentina.

1

VILMORIN & CIE PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2019

SOLID BUSINESS INCREASE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2018-2019: +7% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Vegetable Seeds Division

A very high-level performance over the fourth quarter

Over the fourth quarter, the Vegetable Seeds division recorded sales of 249.5 million euros, an increase of 6.8% with current data and 6.2% on a like-for-like basis, with a high benchmark for the previous year.

Vilmorin & Cie therefore completed a high-quality quarter, clearly confirming the upturn in business posted during the third quarter.

This key period for the Vegetable Seeds activity saw a very high-level commercial performance, especially as the evolution of vegetable seeds markets remains heterogeneous, disturbed by the geopolitical and exchange rate context that remains tense in several geographical zones.

The increase in business concerns all regions, with the exception of the Maghreb, penalized by unfavorable market conditions, mainly in Morocco. The fourth quarter was particularly dynamic in South America and the Middle East, with strong growth in Turkey in particular, in spite of an unstable currency situation.

Over the full fiscal year, sales showed marked growth in these regions, along with Europe and Asia, particularly in China. Similarly, the return to growth was confirmed in North America, particularly as a result of the fine performance of third-party brand business.

With regard to crops, the best performances were posted for carrot - a crop for which Vilmorin & Cie has strengthened its position as world leader - sweet pepper, melon, cucumber and summer squash. Vilmorin & Cie continues to propose a highly diversified product portfolio in order to get the best possible cover for extremely fragmented markets, and also made headway in several local crops such as kabocha squash in Japan.

To conclude on this fourth quarter, sales for Vegetable Seeds for fiscal year 2018-2019 came to 687.5 million euros, representing growth of 2.1% with current data compared with the previous year. Restated on a like-for- like basis, this increase was 3.5 %, above the objective confirmed last April (which was +2% to +3% on a like- for-like basis).

Working within contrasting vegetable seeds markets that nevertheless basically remain promising, Vilmorin & Cie had significantly strengthened its commercial positions by the end of this past fiscal year. Consequently, Vilmorin & Cie is now clearly positioned as N°1 worldwide in vegetable seeds, demonstrating the pertinence of its strategy combining innovation and proximity to markets.

Field Seeds Division

A quarter with strong growth

Over the fourth quarter, the Field Seeds division made sales of 123.5 million euros, growth with current data of 11.2% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year. On a like-for-like basis, activity progressed by 6.9%.

In Europe, Vilmorin & Cie achieved a satisfactory end to the commercial campaign, posting a like-for-like increase in sales of 2.8% over the fourth quarter (103.7 million euros).

For corn, commercial volumes increased in most countries, particularly Western and Central Europe. For sunflower, the growth in activity was mainly achieved in Russia and Turkey, in spite of the reduced acreage for this crop. With regard to straw cereals (wheat, barley), the campaign ended with stability in the royalties received.

Over the full fiscal year, activity in Europe showed marked growth (565.3 million euros, i.e. +5.7% on a like- for-like basis), demonstrating a high-quality performance in a context of unstable agricultural markets. The increase in sales concerns all the product portfolio, in particular corn, sunflower, rapeseed and forage, with market share gains in several crops, the main gain being for rapeseed.

2

VILMORIN & CIE PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2019

In its other development zones (South America, Asia and Africa), Vilmorin & Cie achieved sales of 19.8 million euros for the fourth quarter, an increase of 34.9% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2017-2018. On June 30, 2019, sales reached 84.6 million euros, a like-for-like increase of 2.3% compared with the previous fiscal year.

In South America, at the end of a fiscal year marked by the acquisition of the companies Sursem (Argentina) and Geneze (Brazil), with their integration currently going well and almost finalized, like-for-like activity increased by 9%.

In Brazil, thanks to a successful end to the fiscal year, Vilmorin & Cie managed to achieve almost the same level of sales for 2018-2019. Indeed, it should be noted that for the safrinha corn campaign this year, Vilmorin & Cie made much lower sales, with an important decrease on the volumes sold, as a result of Vilmorin & Cie's decision to defend its pricing policy in the context of strong competitive pressure on prices. At the same time, in Argentina, sales grew very fast as a result of the increased volumes marketed, while the level of margins also held up well.

In Asia, performances varied depending on the country with, in particular, an increase in activity in South East Asia and a difficult campaign in India, which was hit by a late monsoon.

Consequently, sales for Field Seeds for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2019 came to 649.9 million euros, an increase of 4.3% compared with fiscal year 2017-2018. On a like-for-like basis, there was an increase of 5.2%, well above the objective confirmed last April (i.e. +2% to +3% on a like-for-like basis), demonstrating a very good end to the commercial campaign.

Finally, with regard to associated companies:

On the North American market, the sales of AgReliant fell back considerably over the fourth quarter (89.5 million euros(1), which represents -20.4% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2017-2018). Over the full year, sales came to 487.7 million euros(1), a drop of 10.2% on a like-for-like basis. The latter part of the commercial campaign turned out to be extremely difficult because of the exceptionally humid weather conditions that hit the Corn Belt in May and June. This record-breaking climate accident had a very strong impact on sowing, and consequently on the sales volumes for corn. Moreover, sales had also been affected this year in certain distribution channels by the deployment of AgReliant's new commercial strategy.

At the same time, volumes of soybean seeds were down significantly in a context of reduced acreage devoted to this crop.

On the African market, Seed Co once again achieved a high-quality fiscal year, marked by a strong increase in its sales (140 M$(2), which is +9%), thus confirming its position as No. 1 seed company in Africa.

  1. Sales at 100%. Bearing in mind application of the standard IFRS 11, AgReliant (50/50 joint venture with the German seed group KWS) has been recorded in the accounts using the equity method since fiscal year 2014-2015.
  2. Data at 100% for the fiscal year closing on March 31, 2019. On June 30, 2019, Vilmorin & Cie held 29.4% of Seed Co Limited's capital stock and 31% of Seed Co International's capital stock.

OUTLOOK FOR 2018-2019

The corporate accounts of the companies in Vilmorin & Cie's consolidation scope are in the final stages of being audited; furthermore, the other operations involved in the consolidation of the financial statements (excluding sales) are still at the validation phase.

On the basis of estimates made to date, Vilmorin & Cie can confirm the increase in its current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2018-2019, which should be close to 1 point, after accounting for research investment of around 240 million euros. In 2017-2018,the current operating margin rate came to 7.2%.

With regard to the contribution of its associated companies, after excluding the revaluation profit resulting from the reorganization of Seed Co's international activities(1) (Africa. Field Seeds), Vilmorin & Cie confirms that it will be lower than the contribution for 2017-2018. This decrease, in spite of the fine operational performance of Seed Co, is due to the drop in the profitability of AgReliant (North America. Field Seeds), because of the evolution of its commercial activity, as well as the extremely unfavorable weather conditions at the end of the fiscal year.

In 2017-2018, the contribution from associated companies came to 23.3 million euros.

  1. Cf. Vilmorin & Cie's press release of March 4, 2019.

3

VILMORIN & CIE PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2019

As far as Vilmorin & Cie's net income for the fiscal year is concerned, it will be slightly higher than that of the previous fiscal year. In 2017-2018, the total net income for the year stood at 76.9 million euros, including a Group share of 74.1 million euros.

COMING DISCLOSURES AND EVENTS

FOR ANY FURTHER INFORMATION

Tuesday October 15, 2019(1):

Vincent SUPIOT

Results for fiscal year 2018-2019

Chief Financial Officer

vincent.supiot@vilmorincie.com

Monday November 4, 2019(1):

Valérie MONSÉRAT

Sales for the 1st quarter 2019-2020

Head of Financial Communication

Friday December 6, 2019:

and Investor Relations

valerie.monserat@vilmorincie.com

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

in Paris

Tel: + 33 (0)4 73 63 44 85

Website: www.vilmorincie.com

Dates provided as an indication only, and liable to be changed.

  1. Disclosure after trading on the Paris Stock Market.

Vilmorin & Cie, the 4th largest seed company in the world, develops vegetable and field seeds with high added value, contributing to meeting global food requirements.

Accompanied by its reference shareholder Limagrain, an international agricultural cooperative group, Vilmorin & Cie's strategy for growth relies on sustained, permanent investments in research and international development to durably strengthen its market shares on promising world markets.

True to its vision of sustainable development, Vilmorin & Cie ensures its achievements fully respect its three founding values: progress, at the heart of its beliefs and its mission, perseverance, inherent to farming and the seeds business, and cooperation, in the fields of science, industry and commerce.

You can consult a presentation of sales at the end of fiscal year 2018-2019 on the homepage of the website

www.vilmorincie.com.

4

VILMORIN & CIE PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2019

APPENDIX 1:

SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019

AND EVOLUTION PER QUARTER AND PER DIVISION

In millions of euros

2017-2018

2018-2019

Variation

Variation

Incl: Currency

Scope

with current

on a like-for-

impact

impact

data

like basis

First quarter

207.6

207.5

0.0%

+5.3%

-7.0

-3.6

Vegetable Seeds

109.3

103.4

-5.4%

+0.7%

-3.0

-3.6

Field Seeds

90.4

96.5

+6.7%

+11.4%

-3.9

0.0

Garden Products and

7.9

7.6

-3.2%

-1.5%

-0.1

0.0

Holdings

Second quarter

252.5

252.9

+0.2%

+2.6%

-7.3

+1.4

Vegetable Seeds

139.4

135.8

-2.6%

+0.6%

-2.8

-1.5

Field Seeds

107.5

112.6

+4.7%

+6.1%

-4.4

+2.9

Garden Products and

5.6

4.6

-17.7%

-16.5%

-0.1

0.0

Holdings

Third quarter

528.2

541.4

+2.5%

+3.3%

-8.0

+3.9

Vegetable Seeds

190.8

198.7

+4.2%

+3.5%

+0.2

+1.0

Field Seeds

314.3

317.4

+1.0%

+2.6%

-7.9

+2.9

Garden Products and

23.1

25.3

+9.4%

+11.2%

-0.3

0.0

Holdings

Fourth quarter

357.7

388.9

+8.7%

+7.0%

+1.5

+4.2

Vegetable Seeds

233.6

249.5

+6.8%

+6.2%

-0.1

+1.4

Field Seeds

111.1

123.5

+11.2%

+6.9%

+1.7

+2.7

Garden Products and

13.0

15.8

+21.5%

+22.1%

-0.1

0.0

Holdings

Sales for the fiscal

1,346.0

1,390.7

+3.3%

+4.5%

-20.8

+5.8

year

Vegetable Seeds

673.1

687.5

+2.1%

+3.5%

-5.8

-2.8

Field Seeds

623.3

649.9

+4.3%

+5.2%

-14.4

+8.6

Garden Products and

49.6

53.4

+7.5%

+8.9%

-0.6

0.0

Holdings

5

VILMORIN & CIE PRESS RELEASE

AUGUST 5, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vilmorin & Cie SA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 16:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VILMORIN & CIE
12:10pVILMORIN & CIE : Sales for the fiscal year 2018-2019 – press release
PU
11:40aVILMORIN & CIE : Sales for the fiscal year on june 30, 2019
GL
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/02Wet Weather Poses Costly Challenge for Agribusinesses -- WSJ
DJ
08/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/01Bayer sees potential future business in plant-based meat market
RE
08/01GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 365 M
EBIT 2019 108 M
Net income 2019 79,3 M
Debt 2019 827 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 1 123 M
Chart VILMORIN & CIE
Duration : Period :
Vilmorin & Cie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VILMORIN & CIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 56,90  €
Last Close Price 49,00  €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Paul Francis Jacquemond Chief Executive Officer
Philippe Aymard Chairman
Vincent Supiot Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Yves Foucault Director
Pascal Viguier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VILMORIN & CIE-4.60%1 247
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%32 258
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%23 500
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-8.84%9 795
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 260
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group