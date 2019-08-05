Vilmorin & Cie : Sales for the fiscal year 2018-2019 – press release

In its other development zones (South America, Asia and Africa), Vilmorin & Cie achieved sales of 19.8 million euros for the fourth quarter, an increase of 34.9% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2017-2018. On June 30, 2019, sales reached 84.6 million euros, a like-for-like increase of 2.3% compared with the previous fiscal year.

In South America, at the end of a fiscal year marked by the acquisition of the companies Sursem (Argentina) and Geneze (Brazil), with their integration currently going well and almost finalized, like-for-like activity increased by 9%.

In Brazil, thanks to a successful end to the fiscal year, Vilmorin & Cie managed to achieve almost the same level of sales for 2018-2019. Indeed, it should be noted that for the safrinha corn campaign this year, Vilmorin & Cie made much lower sales, with an important decrease on the volumes sold, as a result of Vilmorin & Cie's decision to defend its pricing policy in the context of strong competitive pressure on prices. At the same time, in Argentina, sales grew very fast as a result of the increased volumes marketed, while the level of margins also held up well.

In Asia, performances varied depending on the country with, in particular, an increase in activity in South East Asia and a difficult campaign in India, which was hit by a late monsoon.

Consequently, sales for Field Seeds for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2019 came to 649.9 million euros, an increase of 4.3% compared with fiscal year 2017-2018. On a like-for-like basis, there was an increase of 5.2%, well above the objective confirmed last April (i.e. +2% to +3% on a like-for-like basis), demonstrating a very good end to the commercial campaign.

Finally, with regard to associated companies:

On the North American market, the sales of AgReliant fell back considerably over the fourth quarter (89.5 million euros(1), which represents -20.4% on a like-for-like basis compared with 2017-2018). Over the full year, sales came to 487.7 million euros(1), a drop of 10.2% on a like-for-like basis. The latter part of the commercial campaign turned out to be extremely difficult because of the exceptionally humid weather conditions that hit the Corn Belt in May and June. This record-breaking climate accident had a very strong impact on sowing, and consequently on the sales volumes for corn. Moreover, sales had also been affected this year in certain distribution channels by the deployment of AgReliant's new commercial strategy.

At the same time, volumes of soybean seeds were down significantly in a context of reduced acreage devoted to this crop.

On the African market, Seed Co once again achieved a high-quality fiscal year, marked by a strong increase in its sales (140 M$(2), which is +9%), thus confirming its position as No. 1 seed company in Africa.

Sales at 100%. Bearing in mind application of the standard IFRS 11, AgReliant (50/50 joint venture with the German seed group KWS) has been recorded in the accounts using the equity method since fiscal year 2014-2015. Data at 100% for the fiscal year closing on March 31, 2019. On June 30, 2019, Vilmorin & Cie held 29.4% of Seed Co Limited's capital stock and 31% of Seed Co International's capital stock.

OUTLOOK FOR 2018-2019

The corporate accounts of the companies in Vilmorin & Cie's consolidation scope are in the final stages of being audited; furthermore, the other operations involved in the consolidation of the financial statements (excluding sales) are still at the validation phase.

On the basis of estimates made to date, Vilmorin & Cie can confirm the increase in its current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2018-2019, which should be close to 1 point, after accounting for research investment of around 240 million euros. In 2017-2018,the current operating margin rate came to 7.2%.

With regard to the contribution of its associated companies, after excluding the revaluation profit resulting from the reorganization of Seed Co's international activities(1) (Africa. Field Seeds), Vilmorin & Cie confirms that it will be lower than the contribution for 2017-2018. This decrease, in spite of the fine operational performance of Seed Co, is due to the drop in the profitability of AgReliant (North America. Field Seeds), because of the evolution of its commercial activity, as well as the extremely unfavorable weather conditions at the end of the fiscal year.

In 2017-2018, the contribution from associated companies came to 23.3 million euros.