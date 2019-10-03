Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : 1865 Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir D.O. Elqui Valley 2018 stands out with 91 points in Decanter's tasting panel

Thursday October 3rd, 2019

The results were recently released in the latest web edition of the British magazine, Decanter, in which panel members agreed that Chile is producing excellent exponents of this variety, such as 1865 Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir 2018.

A comprehensive panel comprised of Martin Lim, Patricio Tapia and Peter Richards MW blind tasted 61 Pinot Noirs, and among those, they classified two as Outstanding and twenty-two as Highly Recommended.

The panel drew attention to the variety's promising future as well as the huge variation of terroirs now producing it, from coastal cool-climate zones to southern Chile.

Viña San Pedro, through its range 1865 Selected Vineyards -which is noted for its exploratory spirit in pursuit of the finest valley for each variety- stood out with its Pinot Noir 2018 from the Elqui Valley, which received 91 points and was described with the following tasting note:

'Vibrant red berry and herb aromas, with a hint of savouriness. Juicy, mid-weight, elegant without being super complex or weighty.'

This was an incredible opportunity for the wine brand which honors the year that Viña San Pedro was founded. The brand was able to demonstrate the diverse characteristics of this variety -noted for its character, elegance and fruit presence- to a qualified panel of experts.