VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA

VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA

(VSPT)
  Report  
News 
News

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : 1865 Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir D.O. Elqui Valley 2018 stands out with 91 points in Decanter's tasting panel

0
10/03/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Thursday October 3rd, 2019

The results were recently released in the latest web edition of the British magazine, Decanter, in which panel members agreed that Chile is producing excellent exponents of this variety, such as 1865 Selected Vineyards Pinot Noir 2018.

A comprehensive panel comprised of Martin Lim, Patricio Tapia and Peter Richards MW blind tasted 61 Pinot Noirs, and among those, they classified two as Outstanding and twenty-two as Highly Recommended.

The panel drew attention to the variety's promising future as well as the huge variation of terroirs now producing it, from coastal cool-climate zones to southern Chile.

Viña San Pedro, through its range 1865 Selected Vineyards -which is noted for its exploratory spirit in pursuit of the finest valley for each variety- stood out with its Pinot Noir 2018 from the Elqui Valley, which received 91 points and was described with the following tasting note:

'Vibrant red berry and herb aromas, with a hint of savouriness. Juicy, mid-weight, elegant without being super complex or weighty.'

This was an incredible opportunity for the wine brand which honors the year that Viña San Pedro was founded. The brand was able to demonstrate the diverse characteristics of this variety -noted for its character, elegance and fruit presence- to a qualified panel of experts.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 17:31:03 UTC
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 264 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,60  CLP
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Germán del Río López Chief Financial Officer
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA362
CONSTELLATION BRANDS28.58%39 503
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED26.76%8 999
CONCHA Y TORO WINERY INC--.--%1 486
C&C GROUP PLC52.29%1 401
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%721
