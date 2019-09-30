Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : La Celia takes part in exclusive “Alta Gama Buenos Aires” event

Monday September 30th, 2019

The renowned Argentinian brand, which has over 125 years of history, took part in the fifteenth version of the luxury wine and spirits fair: 'Alta Gama Buenos Aires', along with its elegant premium wine portfolio.

The event took place on August 22nd and 23rd in Palacio Paz, a luxury historic mansion located in the Retiro de la Capital park. Important national and international wineries came together to show wine lovers and specialist media their latest releases.

On this occasion, La Celia -pioneer of the Uco Valley- managed to captivate the most demanding palates with its four ranges: Reserva, Pioneer, Elite and Malbec. The brand demonstrated its spirit of excellence and quality through these wines which are highly regarded by international media.

This was an excellent opportunity for La Celia's elegant portfolio, in which consumers and press were able to participate in educational talks and masterclasses, as well as to taste wines which reflect, in their sense of origin, the extraordinary terroir of the Uco Valley. The valley is considered as one of the finest viticultural regions for premium wine production.