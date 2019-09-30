Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA    VSPT   CL0002209253

VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA

(VSPT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : La Celia takes part in exclusive “Alta Gama Buenos Aires” event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

Monday September 30th, 2019

The renowned Argentinian brand, which has over 125 years of history, took part in the fifteenth version of the luxury wine and spirits fair: 'Alta Gama Buenos Aires', along with its elegant premium wine portfolio.

The event took place on August 22nd and 23rd in Palacio Paz, a luxury historic mansion located in the Retiro de la Capital park. Important national and international wineries came together to show wine lovers and specialist media their latest releases.

On this occasion, La Celia -pioneer of the Uco Valley- managed to captivate the most demanding palates with its four ranges: Reserva, Pioneer, Elite and Malbec. The brand demonstrated its spirit of excellence and quality through these wines which are highly regarded by international media.

This was an excellent opportunity for La Celia's elegant portfolio, in which consumers and press were able to participate in educational talks and masterclasses, as well as to taste wines which reflect, in their sense of origin, the extraordinary terroir of the Uco Valley. The valley is considered as one of the finest viticultural regions for premium wine production.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA
03:33pVINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : La Celia takes part in exclusive “Alta Gama Buen..
PU
09/12VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group takes part in “Grand Tasting of ..
PU
08/30VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group releases it sixth Sustainability Repor..
PU
08/30VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : Winemaker for Viña San Pedro Icon Wines completes succ..
PU
08/23VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : Santa Helena arrives in the USA along with Apollo Fine..
PU
08/23VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : Gran Reserva Tarapacá Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 stands o..
PU
07/29VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group estrena nuevo video que refuerza su co..
PU
07/29VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group launches new video strengthening its c..
PU
07/26VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : GatoNegro once again takes part in the “Couleur ..
PU
07/25VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : 1865 Selected Vineyards present at the Descorchados Fa..
PU
More news
Financials (CLP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 264 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,60  CLP
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Germán del Río López Chief Financial Officer
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA364
CONSTELLATION BRANDS28.09%39 289
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD23.85%8 920
CONCHA Y TORO WINERY INC--.--%1 521
C&C GROUP PLC52.66%1 418
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group