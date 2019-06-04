Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : VSPT Wine Group stands out as one of the leading companies in Chile to promote creative and innovative culture for the second year in a row

Tuesday June 4th, 2019

On Thursday, May 30th, the award ceremony took place for the Creativity and Innovation Ranking (C3) 2019, in which VSPT Wine Group was acknowledged at 4th place within the Large Companies category, as one of the national companies which stands out for its creative and innovative culture.

The latest version of the study, which is compiled each year by Consultora Brinca and the Universidad del Desarrollo, awarded the wine group for the second time, emphasizing the great degree of strategic commitment demonstrated by people who make up the company.

'To have improved our position on the Ranking compared to last year demonstrates that our Culture Plan, which is developed with the Organizational Development Area, is achieving results. We are strongly convinced that culture is the basis for innovation, and at VSPT Wine Group, innovation depends on everyone', says Consuelo Pavón, Assistant Manager for Innovation and Sustainability.

For this ranking, 65 companies were evaluated according to their culture, people, processes, strategy and performance in the year 2018, as well as for their organizational capacity to develop new products, services, and business models which will enable them to become more competitive.