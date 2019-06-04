Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SANTIAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA    VSPT   CL0002209253

VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA

(VSPT)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca : VSPT Wine Group stands out as one of the leading companies in Chile to promote creative and innovative culture for the second year in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Tuesday June 4th, 2019

On Thursday, May 30th, the award ceremony took place for the Creativity and Innovation Ranking (C3) 2019, in which VSPT Wine Group was acknowledged at 4th place within the Large Companies category, as one of the national companies which stands out for its creative and innovative culture.

The latest version of the study, which is compiled each year by Consultora Brinca and the Universidad del Desarrollo, awarded the wine group for the second time, emphasizing the great degree of strategic commitment demonstrated by people who make up the company.

'To have improved our position on the Ranking compared to last year demonstrates that our Culture Plan, which is developed with the Organizational Development Area, is achieving results. We are strongly convinced that culture is the basis for innovation, and at VSPT Wine Group, innovation depends on everyone', says Consuelo Pavón, Assistant Manager for Innovation and Sustainability.

For this ranking, 65 companies were evaluated according to their culture, people, processes, strategy and performance in the year 2018, as well as for their organizational capacity to develop new products, services, and business models which will enable them to become more competitive.

Disclaimer

Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 14:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA
10:45aVINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group stands out as one of the leading compa..
PU
04/11VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : ¡VSPT Wine Group is the first winery to be certified f..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group is Ethical Company of the Year and lea..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group is finalist in two categories in the G..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group commits to producing wines using 100% ..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group launches b.smart seal to promote respo..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group takes part in event driven by UC Davis..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group 2018 Harvest Report
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : VSPT Wine Group is one of the leading companies in Chi..
PU
2018VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA : Chinese company acquires stake of VSPT Wine Group
PU
More news
Chart VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA
Duration : Period :
Vina San Pedro Tarapaca SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Herane Aguado Chief Executive Officer
Pablo Jose Granifo Lavín Chairman
Álvaro Pardo Sainz Chief Operations Officer
Germán del Río López Chief Financial Officer
José Patricio Jottar Nasrallah Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINA SAN PEDRO TARAPACA SA401
CONSTELLATION BRANDS10.20%33 774
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD-1.49%7 320
YANTAI CHANGYU PIONEER WINE COMPANY LTD--.--%2 379
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 507
C&C GROUP34.50%1 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About