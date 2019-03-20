Log in
03/19 12:35:22 pm
335 GBp   -0.30%
03:08aVINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Report
PR
02/22VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Report
PR
01/18VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Monthly Report
PR
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund : Monthly Report

03/20/2019 | 03:08am EDT

20 March 2019

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Monthly Report

The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 28 February 2019 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at https://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.

Or via, https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838533/VOF_February_2019.pdf

Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Michael Truong / Joel Weiden
Investor Relations and Communications
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
T: +84 28 3821 9930
E: michael.truong@vinacapital.com
E: joel.weiden@vinacapital.com 
David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Broker
Numis Securities Limited
T: +44 20 7260 1000
E: funds@numis.com
Kellie Blondel / Lewis Germain
Company Secretary / Administrator
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited
T: +44 1481 749 700
E: vinacapital@aztecgroup.co.uk
Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Public Relations (London)
Camarco
T: +44 20 3757 4980
E: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
David Harris
Marketing and Distribution (London)
Frostrow Capital LLP
T: +44 203 427 3835
E: david.harris@frostrow.com

© PRNewswire 2019
