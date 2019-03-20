VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund : Monthly Report

20 March 2019
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Monthly Report
The VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) monthly report for the period ending 28 February 2019 has today been issued by VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, the investment manager of the Company. Electronic copies of the report have been emailed to shareholders and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at https://vof.vinacapital.com/monthly-factsheets/.
Or via, https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/838533/VOF_February_2019.pdf
Copies of the report will also be available, free of charge from the offices of VinaCapital Investment Management Ltd, 17/F, Sun Wah Tower, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, for a period of 30 days from the date of this announcement.
Enquiries:
|Michael Truong / Joel Weiden
|
|Investor Relations and Communications
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
|
|T: +84 28 3821 9930
|
|E: michael.truong@vinacapital.com
E: joel.weiden@vinacapital.com
|
|
|
|David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
|
|Broker
Numis Securities Limited
|
|T: +44 20 7260 1000
|
|E: funds@numis.com
|
|
|
|Kellie Blondel / Lewis Germain
|
|Company Secretary / Administrator
Aztec Financial Services (Guernsey) Limited
|
|T: +44 1481 749 700
|
|E: vinacapital@aztecgroup.co.uk
|
|
|
|Edward Gascoigne-Pees
|
|Public Relations (London)
Camarco
|
|T: +44 20 3757 4980
|
|E: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
|
|
|
|David Harris
|
|Marketing and Distribution (London)
Frostrow Capital LLP
|
|T: +44 203 427 3835
|
|E: david.harris@frostrow.com
|