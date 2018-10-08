Log in
VINACAPITAL VIETNAM OPPORTUNITY FUND LTD (VOF)
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund : Transaction in Own Shares

10/08/2018 | 06:24pm CEST

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)
LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Transaction in Own Shares
8 October 2018

On 08 October 2018 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

  • 100,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares (“US Dollar Shares”) at a price of GBP3.451 per share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transaction of the relevant US Dollar shares, the total number of shares in issue of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held  by the Company following the transactions described above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transaction as described above 
13,508,000 US Dollar Shares 188,638,258 US Dollar Shares

From 08 October 2018, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,638,258.

More information on the Company is available at https://vof.vinacapital.com.

Enquiries:
Michael Truong
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 28 3921 9930
Michael.Truong@vinacapital.com

Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 8 3821 9930
joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 1481 745001
ad317@ntrs.com


© PRNewswire 2018
