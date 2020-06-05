Log in
VINCE HOLDING CORP.

VINCE HOLDING CORP.

(VNCE)
Vince : Announces Participation in the Cowen 2020 Virtual ‘New Retail Ecosystem' CEO Summit

06/05/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE), a leading global contemporary group, today announced that it will be participating in the Cowen 2020 Virtual ‘New Retail Ecosystem’ CEO Summit, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 3:15 PM Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Hoffman, will participate in the Next Generation Brand Innovation CEO Roundtable.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.vince.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.
Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary group, consisting of three brands: Vince, Rebecca Taylor and Parker. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories through 49 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com and through its subscription service Vince Unfold, www.vinceunfold.com, as well as through premium wholesale channels globally. Rebecca Taylor, founded in 1996 in New York City, is a high-end women’s contemporary lifestyle brand inspired by beauty in the everyday. The Rebecca Taylor collection is available at six full-price retail stores, through our e-commerce site at rebeccataylor.com and through its subscription service Rebecca Taylor RNTD, www.rebeccataylorrntd.com, as well as through high-end department and specialty stores in select international markets. Parker, founded in 2008 in New York City, is a contemporary women’s fashion brand that is trend focused. The Parker collection is available at high-end department and specialty stores in select international markets. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).


© Business Wire 2020
