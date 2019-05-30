Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vince Holding Corp    VNCE

VINCE HOLDING CORP

(VNCE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vince : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2019 financial results post-market on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, the Company may answer questions concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-235-5655, conference ID 1268888. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http://investors.vince.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http://investors.vince.com/.

ABOUT VINCE

Established in 2002, Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand’s California origins and embody a feeling of warm and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and footwear as well as capsule collections of handbags, fragrance, and home for a global lifestyle. Vince products are sold in prestige locations worldwide. As of May 30, 2019 the Company operated 45 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores and its e-commerce site, vince.com. The Company is headquartered in New York and operates a design studio in Los Angeles. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCE HOLDING CORP
04:31pVINCE : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05/13VINCE HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12VINCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
04/10VINCE HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04/10VINCE HOLDING CORP. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
BU
04/01VINCE : Announces reporting date for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financi..
AQ
03/27VINCE : Announces Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financi..
BU
01/15VINCE : PROVIDES HOLIDAY SALES PERFORMANCE UPDATE; Net Sales Increased 11.9%
AQ
01/14VINCE HOLDING CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
01/14VINCE HOLDING CORP. : Provides Holiday Sales Performance Update
BU
More news
Chart VINCE HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Vince Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCE HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Brendan L. Hoffman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc J. Leder Chairman
Mark Engebretson Executive Vice President-Operations
David Stefko CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCE HOLDING CORP35.91%147
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE30.98%190 219
VF CORPORATION15.26%32 657
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.32.88%21 050
UNDER ARMOUR29.03%9 716
MONCLER15.38%9 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About