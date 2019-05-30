Vince : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand, today announced that it plans to report its first quarter 2019 financial results post-market on Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, the Company may answer questions concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-235-5655, conference ID 1268888. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http://investors.vince.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http://investors.vince.com/.

ABOUT VINCE

Established in 2002, Vince is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand’s California origins and embody a feeling of warm and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. Known for its range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and footwear as well as capsule collections of handbags, fragrance, and home for a global lifestyle. Vince products are sold in prestige locations worldwide. As of May 30, 2019 the Company operated 45 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores and its e-commerce site, vince.com. The Company is headquartered in New York and operates a design studio in Los Angeles. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005792/en/