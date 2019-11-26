Log in
Vince : Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

0
11/26/2019 | 04:09pm EST

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group, today announced that it plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial results post-market on Thursday, December 12, 2019. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, the Company may answer questions concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-235-5655, conference ID 1197910. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http://investors.vince.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http://investors.vince.com/.

ABOUT VINCE HOLDING CORP.

Vince Holding Corp. is a global contemporary group, consisting of three brands: Vince, Rebecca Taylor, and Parker. Vince, established in 2002, is a leading global luxury apparel and accessories brand best known for creating California-inspired elevated yet understated pieces for every day effortless style. As of November 26, 2019, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories through 49 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores, and its e-commerce site, vince.com as well as through premium wholesale channels globally and its subscription service, Vince Unfold. Rebecca Taylor, founded in 1996 in New York City, is a high-end women’s contemporary lifestyle brand inspired by beauty in the everyday. The Rebecca Taylor collection is available at Rebecca Taylor boutiques and at rebeccataylor.com as well as high-end department and specialty stores worldwide as well is its subscription service. Parker, founded in 2008 in New York City, is a contemporary women’s fashion brand with high perceived value. The Parker collection is available at parkerny.com as well as high-end department and specialty stores worldwide. Vince Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York. Please visit www.vince.com for more information.

This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).


© Business Wire 2019
