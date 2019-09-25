Vince : Further Advances Global Retail Strategy With New Store Openings in London and New York City

Vince, LLC (“Vince”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Vince Holding Corp. [NYSE: VNCE], announces the opening of its first London retail store location, along with the opening of a new Fifth Avenue flagship in midtown Manhattan. The London store, located in South Kensington, marks the brand’s first permanent European store location.

“We are thrilled to advance our global retail strategy with the opening of our first UK/European Vince store in the South Kensington neighborhood of London,” said Craig Samuelson, Senior Vice President, International, Vince. “We have a strong following in the UK and believe this store will help to solidify our presence in the market and provide us with the opportunity to further connect with the local Vince community.”

Located at 169 Draycott Avenue, the store boasts approximately 1,400 square feet across two floors and offers a curated assortment of women’s and men’s apparel, footwear, handbags, and home from the Fall 2019 collections. The store design reflects Vince’s understated, coastal California-inspired aesthetic and features a neutral color palette, custom fixtures, and seventies-inspired furnishings. The space offers guests a luxurious, yet inviting shopping experience, encouraging visitors to linger.

The new Manhattan flagship, located at 609 Fifth Avenue at 49th street, offers all categories – women’s, and men’s apparel and footwear, handbags and home – across approximately 2,800 square feet. The space will feature custom-designed fixtures, including shelving alcoves, curved ceilings and moldings, and seventies-inspired décor. A pair of undulating vintage leather sofas anchor the space, while travertine, oak, sisal, and other natural elements add a sense of warmth.

“Fifth Avenue presents an incredible opportunity to expose Vince to both local and international markets and really capitalize on our global appeal,” said Brendan Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer, Vince. “This location will offer immense value in terms of brand marketing, allowing us to message our California-inspired design aesthetic at a high level.”

Both stores will offer monthly programming to engage with the Vince community including, wellness sessions, creative workshops, and in-store panels or demonstrations which will be tailored to the location and offer customers the opportunity to make a personal connection with the brand.

The Draycott store location, which opened on Wednesday, September 18th, complements other London-area points of sale including Selfridges, Harrods and Harvey Nichols. Fifth Avenue, which opened Friday, September 20th, joins the newly expanded Prince Street location, as well as Vince stores on Madison Avenue, Columbus Avenue, Mercer Street, Washington Street and at Brookfield Place.

ABOUT VINCE:

Established in 2002 and designed in Los Angeles, Vince creates elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand’s California origins and embody a feeling of warmth and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease. Known for a range of luxury products, Vince offers women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, shoes, home, fragrance, and handbags. Vince products are sold in prestige locations worldwide. As of September 25, 2019, the Company operates 48 full-price retail stores, 15 outlet stores and its e-commerce site, vince.com. The Company has headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York. Please visit www.vince.com for more information. This press release is also available on the Vince Holding Corp. website (http://investors.vince.com/).

