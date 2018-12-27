Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI (DG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 08:53pm EST
The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Vinci is taking advantage of a Brexit hit to UK asset prices to buy a majority stake in Britain's second-busiest airport, London's Gatwick, for 2.9 billion pounds, the construction company said on Thursday.

The deal to buy a 50.01 percent stake gives Vinci, which already runs 45 airports in 12 countries, access to the world's largest metropolitan aviation market and is part of the company's drive to expand its most promising businesses.

Vinci Airports President Nicolas Notebaert signalled uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union next March had cut the price of buying into Gatwick, and forecast any hit to UK economic growth after Brexit was likely to be offset by a rise in tourism due to a weaker pound.

"Just a few months ago we would not even have dreamed of being able to acquire an unlimited licence in the London airports system for less than 20 times core earnings," he said on a conference call, referring to the price of the deal.

The acquisition is expected to close by June 2019.

It comes just days after drone sightings caused 36 hours of chaos for more than 100,000 travellers at Gatwick. CEO Stewart Wingate, who will remain in his role, said the airport was working to avoid a repeat of the disruption.

Thirty miles (48 km) south of London, Gatwick serves 228 destinations in 74 countries and is a major base for airlines including EasyJet and British Airways.

It handles over 46 million passengers per year, more than a quarter of the 170 million passenger journeys the London airports system - led by Heathrow - handled in 2017.

Vinci says Gatwick is the most efficient airport in the world and operates the busiest single runway, which in 2017 achieved a record 950 flights in one day.

Gatwick plans to serve growing demand by optimising its existing runway and boosting use of its standby one.

FRENCH AIRPORTS GIANT

Vinci is buying Gatwick shares from existing shareholders.

Investment group Global Infrastructure Partners will halve its stake to 21 percent, while Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will own 7.9 percent, California Public Employees' Retirement System 6.4 percent, National Pension Service of Korea 6 percent and Australia's Future Fund Board of Guardians 8.6 percent.

The deal follows Vinci's purchase this year of the airport management portfolio of Airports Worldwide, which allowed it to enter the United States and expand in Europe.

Notebaert said the deal would "not in the least" affect Vinci's interest in Paris airports operator ADP, which the government plans to privatise.

"For ADP, all depends on the terms the government will set in coming months. We have the financial and operational capacity," he said.

Vinci operates airports in countries including France, Portugal, Britain, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. In 2017, its network handled over 180 million passengers.

To counter signs of weakness in its construction business, the company has been expanding into faster growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways.

In 2017, Vinci Airports' managed activities revenue was 3.2 billion euros, with consolidated revenue at 1.4 billion euros.

Between 2014 and 2017, Vinci Airports' revenue grew 196 percent, driving the concessions business up 19.3 percent. Vinci Construction's revenue fell 9.5 percent over the same period.

At 1403 GMT, Vinci shares were little changed at 70.5 euros.

($1 = 0.7903 pounds)

(Reporting Gilles Guillaume in Paris and by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

By Gilles Guillaume and Zuzanna Szymanska
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET -2.50% 1071.5 Delayed Quote.-26.81%
GROUPE ADP 0.19% 161.9 Real-time Quote.2.15%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP 1.30% 605.8 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
VINCI 0.20% 70.64 Real-time Quote.-17.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
08:53pFrance's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
RE
01:50pVINCI : London's Gatwick airport sold to French Vinci conglomerate
AQ
01:35pVINCI : AVIATION - 'Brexit helped us close the deal' says Gatwick airport buyers..
AQ
12:20pEUROPE : European shares slip back to 2016 levels as Wall St support evaporates
RE
09:29aFrance's Vinci in $3.7 billion swoop on UK's Gatwick airport
RE
06:20aVINCI : Airports to acquire majority stake in UK's London Gatwick Airport
AQ
05:40aVINCI : Airports Buys Majority Stake in Gatwick Airport for GBP2.9 Billion -- Up..
DJ
01:39aVINCI : Airports to Acquire Majority Stake in Gatwick Airport
DJ
01:15aVINCI : Airports to acquire the majority shareholding in London Gatwick Airport
PU
01:01aVINCI : VINCI Airports to acquire the majority shareholding in London Gatwick Ai..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 195 M
EBIT 2018 4 985 M
Net income 2018 3 002 M
Debt 2018 15 061 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 42 264 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,8 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI-17.04%48 126
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.39%33 998
LARSEN & TOUBRO12.78%28 381
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-18.39%23 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-17.52%22 452
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-4.04%20 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.