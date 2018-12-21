Log in
VINCI : Airports completes financing for Belgrade airport concession and takes over operations

12/21/2018 | 07:55pm CET

21. 12. 2018 - 19:00 - Akquisitionen - Serbien

· Concession financing finalised
· Loans amounting to €420 million from European and international financing institutions
· A 25-year concession beginning on 22 December 2018
· VINCI Airports takes over operations today

VINCI Airports has satisfied all the conditions precedent in the contract and is officially taking over the concession at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

VINCI Airports signed a 25-year concession contract covering the airport's financing, operation, maintenance, extension and upgrade, and stating the conditions it has since satisfied, on 22 March last.

To complete this transaction, VINCI Airports has raised loans amounting to a total of €420 million and maturing over a maximum of 17 years from 4 multilateral institutions - IFC (a member of the World Bank Group), EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), Agence Française de Développement (via its subsidiary Proparco) and DEG (KfW Group) - and from 6 merchant banks (UniCredit, Intesa, Erste, Société Générale, Kommunalkredit and CIC).

The loans will complement the equity that VINCI Airports is investing in the operation and cover the €501 million upfront concession fee paid to the granting authority as well as the airport extension and upgrade works provided in the contract.

These financing arrangements constitute a milestone in Belgrade airport's development, and one of the largest financial transactions ever carried out in Serbia.

When it officially takes over operations this 22 December, VINCI Airports will be in a position to harness the expertise it has built as a world-class operator to grow Serbia's main airport into a major hub for south-eastern Europe (it catered to 5.3 million passengers in 2017) and to drive its development.

[Attachment]

About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, a top 5 global player in the international airport sector, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in France, Portugal (including the Lisbon hub), United Kingdom, Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. Served by over 250 airlines, VINCI Airports' network handled more than 180 million passengers in 2017. Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator and the professionalism of its 12,000 employees, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability, international network and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and new-build construction projects. www.vinci-airports.com

Über uns
VINCI ist ein weltweit tätiger Konzessions- und Baukonzern. Er beschäftigt über 195.000 Mitarbeiter in rund hundert Ländern. Zu unserem Leistungsspektrum gehören Planung, Finanzierung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastrukturen und Einrichtungen, die zur Verbesserung des Alltags und der Mobilität der Menschen beitragen. Erfolg bedeutet für uns, dass die Gesamtleistung stimmt und nicht nur das Jahresergebnis. Dazu zählt unser Engagement zugunsten der Umwelt sowie der sozialen und gesellschaftlichen Performance unserer Unternehmensbereiche. Da die Leistungen des Konzerns sich durch ihren Nutzen für die Allgemeinheit auszeichnen, betrachten wir den Dialog mit allen Beteiligten und ein offenes Ohr für deren Belange als unerlässliche Voraussetzung unserer Tätigkeit. Unsere Ambition ist es, für unsere Kunden, Aktionäre, Mitarbeiter, Partner und die gesamte Gesellschaft auf Dauer Wert zu schaffen.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 18:54:05 UTC
