News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

VINCI : Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires endowment fund starts its second call for projects

02/05/2019 | 05:35am EST

5 February 2019 - Sustainable development - France

The first one focused on employment and encouraging initiatives that would help create jobs in communities and keep them there. This second call for projects is for non-profits working to strengthen social bonds.

The Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires endowment fund was set up in 2016 by VINCI Construction, VINCI Energies and Eurovia, with the Fondation VINCI pour la Cité. It supports general-interest projects in places where VINCI teams are working on the Grand Paris programme.

We believe that worksites should play a neighbourly role in the communities around them and that the time we spend together during our construction projects can make a positive difference. That's why Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires hopes this new call for projects encourages initiatives that create and maintain social bonds, and spur solidarity, in the areas we're working in.

This new call for projects will revolve around part of the Grand Paris Express's Line 14 South project (works package GCO2). Our goal is to enlist non-profits based in (or working mainly in) Gentilly, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, Villejuif, L'Hay-les-Roses, Chevilly-Larue and Paris's 13th arrondissement.

You will find more information here: https://www.chantiers-et-territoires-solidaires.fr/candidater/

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 10:33:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
