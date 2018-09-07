VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 20 August to 24 August 2018

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 17 April 2018)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 3 September to 7 September 2018

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 23 march 2018

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4 Amounts (in €) 5

Purpose of redemption 6

Market



03/09/18







126 236



82.7637



10 447 761.19



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



OTC



04/09/18







NEANT



-



-



-



-



05/09/18







100 000



79.700



7 970 000



Couverture de plans d'épargne et d'actionnariat salarié



XPAR



05/09/18







428 347



82.9290



35 522 388.10



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



OTC



06/09/18







NEANT



-



-



-



- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



654 583



82.40



53 940 146.53



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

