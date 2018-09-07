Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI (DG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 20 August to 24 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:46pm CEST
                                                          

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on 17 April 2018)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 3 September to 7 September 2018

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 23 march 2018

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days 		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*) 		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 		4

Amounts

(in €)

 5
Purpose of redemption 		6
Market
 

03/09/18

  		 

126 236 		 

82.7637 		 

10 447 761.19 		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan. 		 

OTC
 

04/09/18

  		 

NEANT 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
 

05/09/18

  		 

100 000 		 

79.700 		 

7 970 000 		 

Couverture de plans d'épargne et d'actionnariat salarié 		 

XPAR
 

05/09/18

  		 

428 347 		 

82.9290 		 

35 522 388.10 		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan. 		 

OTC
 

06/09/18

  		 

NEANT 		 

- 		 

- 		 

- 		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)  

654 583 		 

  82.40  		 

53 940 146.53 		 

- 		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: VINCI via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
05:46pVINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 20 August to 24 August..
GL
08:35aGreek metro operator shortlists three bidders for expansion project
RE
09/04VINCI : Liebherr tower cranes in Chile
AQ
08/31VINCI : Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the..
GL
08/31VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 20 August to 24 August 2..
GL
08/31VINCI : Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in the..
AQ
08/31VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 20 August to 24 August 2..
AQ
08/31VINCI : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 13 August to 17 August..
GL
08/31VINCI : Construction donates 10k to Walton Lea Partnership 0
AQ
08/31VINCI : Airports finalizes the takeover of 8 Airports in the United States, Unit..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Listed Airports News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/27VINCI : A Great Infrastructure Stock To Buy 
08/02Listed Airports News For The Month Of July 2018 
07/27Vinci SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Vinci SA reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 832 M
EBIT 2018 4 977 M
Net income 2018 3 014 M
Debt 2018 13 868 M
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 14,94
P/E ratio 2019 13,85
EV / Sales 2018 1,44x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 47 990 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 96,8 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI-5.58%55 790
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-19.60%31 801
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.79%26 290
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-16.37%24 023
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-15.26%23 009
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD-12.44%19 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.