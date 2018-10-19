VINCI : Energies - Eiffage Énergie Systèmes joint venture wins the contract to implement the electrical infrastructure of Grand Paris Express Line 15 South

19. 10. 2018 - 08:30 - Neuaufträge - Frankreich

- Comprehensive implementation of the line's electrical architecture

- Contract value: €71 million

The Alise joint venture led by VINCI Energies via its subsidiary SDEL Transport Grands Projets, in partnership with Eiffage Énergie Systèmes (50/50), has won the contract to comprehensively implement the electrical architecture of Grand Paris Express Line 15 South.

The €71 million contract covers comprehensive implementation of the 20 kV network electrical architecture from the 10 Enedis supply substations and of electricity distribution in the Line 15 South tunnels, stations and structures to the 250 low-voltage distribution boards.

Within the joint venture, Axians Rail Ile-de-France (VINCI Energies) will also roll out the optical infrastructure of the Line 15 South multi-service data transmission network. Eiffage Énergie Systèmes - Clemessy will provide electrical architecture design and implementation support for the Alise joint venture.

The contract also covers the installations that help ensure passenger, rail tunnel and station safety (lighting, emergency service electrical outlets and telephone system, temperature rise sensors).

The new 33-kilometre metro Line 15 South will connect 22 municipalities in four administrative departments, and will have 18 new stations between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy Champs.

Many challenges in an urban environment

Beyond the technical requirements, the joint venture will be called on to manage complex worksite logistics in a dense urban environment and to meet the 70-month schedule, which includes a large number of interfaces and commissioning operations throughout the project.

Substantial social engagement

The joint venture has made a commitment to provide 2,000 hours of training and 10,000 hours of work integration throughout the project. With respect to the environment, the joint venture plans to implement an ambitious waste treatment policy and an 'Environmental Protection Plan' to minimise the impact of its activities throughout the project.

VINCI ist ein weltweit tätiger Konzessions- und Baukonzern. Er beschäftigt über 195.000 Mitarbeiter in rund hundert Ländern. Zu unserem Leistungsspektrum gehören Planung, Finanzierung, Bau und Betrieb von Infrastrukturen und Einrichtungen, die zur Verbesserung des Alltags und der Mobilität der Menschen beitragen. Erfolg bedeutet für uns, dass die Gesamtleistung stimmt und nicht nur das Jahresergebnis. Dazu zählt unser Engagement zugunsten der Umwelt sowie der sozialen und gesellschaftlichen Performance unserer Unternehmensbereiche. Da die Leistungen des Konzerns sich durch ihren Nutzen für die Allgemeinheit auszeichnen, betrachten wir den Dialog mit allen Beteiligten und ein offenes Ohr für deren Belange als unerlässliche Voraussetzung unserer Tätigkeit. Unsere Ambition ist es, für unsere Kunden, Aktionäre, Mitarbeiter, Partner und die gesamte Gesellschaft auf Dauer Wert zu schaffen.