VINCI Energies acquires two Spanish companies: SISTEM Melesur Energía and SISTEM Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC

10/03/2019 | 02:31am EDT

Rueil Malmaison, 3 October 2019

VINCI Energies acquires two Spanish companies:
SISTEM Melesur Energía and SISTEM Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC

VINCI Energies has just acquired two subsidiaries of the Andalusian company Grupo Solar Lighting, SISTEM Melesur Energía and SISTEM Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC. With this dual acquisition, VINCI Energies becomes a major player in the market for electricity generation, transmission, transformation and distribution services in Spain (including renewables), where it operates under its Omexom brand.

SISTEM Melesur Energía and SISTEM Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC deliver engineering, installation and maintenance services for high, medium and low voltage transformer stations and power lines. They also monitor work in real time via a supervision centre, to ensure traceability and transparency for customers.

These acquisitions broaden VINCI Energies' customer base in Spain in both large public services and the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

Laurent Clech, Managing Director of VINCI Energies in Spain, said, "We welcome these acquisitions. In recent years, SISTEM has become a benchmark provider of electricity grid and substation engineering, installation and maintenance. These acquisitions will give our customers the benefit of our enhanced capabilities in these fields and our coverage of the entire country. Moreover, the SISTEM and VINCI Energies ranges of solutions and services form an excellent fit that will enable us to support our customers as they digitalise their grids."

With this new expansion, VINCI Energies will generate annual revenue in Spain of nearly €430 million and employ more than 3,500 people.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press department
Tel.: +33 1 47 16 31 82
Media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI Energies
In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots, agile and innovative, VINCI Energies’ business units boost the reliability, safety and efficiency of energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories, buildings and information systems.
2018: €12.6 billion revenue // 77,500 employees // 1,800 business units // 53 countries
www.vinci-energies.com 
www.theagilityeffect.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's goal is to create long-term value in this way for its clients, shareholders, employees and partners, and for society as a whole. www.vinci.com

 

Attachment

