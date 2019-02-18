Log in
Vinci : ASF successfully issued a 1 billion bond at 12 years

02/18/2019 | 02:30am EST


Rueil Malmaison, 18 February 2019

ASF successfully issued a €1 billion bond at 12 years

ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) has successfully issued a €1 billion bond due to mature in February 2031 and carrying an annual coupon of 1.375 %.

The bond was oversubscribed by more than 2 times, confirming investor confidence in ASF's credit quality. The company is rated A- by Standard & Poor's with positive outlook, and A3 by Moody's with stable outlook.

The issue took place under ASF's EMTN programme and is intended to refinance ASF's existing debt. It enables the company to continue to optimise the cost of its debt and extend its average maturity in a favorable market environment.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were: BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Mizuho International, SG CIB and Standard Chartered Bank.

 PRESS Contact

VINCI Press department

Tel: +33 1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 210,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities.

www.vinci.com


