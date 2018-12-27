Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI (DG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/27 12:14:38 pm
70.76 EUR   +0.37%
11/19VINCI : A trend reversal is in sight
08/29France's Eiffage beats forecasts with half-year profit, upbeat on 2018
RE
07/24VINCI SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vinci : Airports Buys Majority Stake in Gatwick Airport for GBP2.9 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 11:40am CET

(Rewrites throughout and adds comments from Gatwick Chairman, CEO and Global Infrastructure Partners.) 

 
   By Anthony Shevlin and Ian Walker

Vinci said Thursday that it will buy a majority shareholding in London's Gatwick airport in a deal that values the U.K.'s second-largest airport at over $7 billion.

Vinci Airports, a Vinci Concessions subsidiary, will acquire a 50.01% shareholding in the airport for GBP2.9 billion ($3.68 billion) and the deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019, Vinci said.

The remaining 49.99% stake will be managed by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP.XX).

Gatwick Chairman David Higgins described the deal as a "vote of confidence in Gatwick and its future potential," while Chief Executive Stewart Wingate said there won't be any changes to the immediate running of Gatwick.

Gatwick Airport serves more than 228 destinations in 74 countries and is used by 46 million passengers a year. It is owned by a group of international investment funds and pension funds, of which Global Infrastructure Partners is the largest shareholder.

"This partnership is focused on continuing the transformation at the airport over the last decade," GIP partner Michael McGhee said.

Vinci Airports manages the development and operations of 46 airports in France, Portugal, the U.K., Sweden, Serbia, Cambodia, Japan, the U.S., Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile and Brazil. It is used by more than 250 airlines, and the network handled over 228 million passengers in 2018.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin and Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VINCI
11:40aVINCI : Airports Buys Majority Stake in Gatwick Airport for GBP2.9 Billion -- Up..
DJ
11:28aEUROPE : European shares slip back to 2016 levels as Wall St support evaporates
RE
11:27aVINCI : France's Vinci to buy majority stake in Gatwick airport for 2.9 billion ..
RE
07:39aVINCI : Airports to Acquire Majority Stake in Gatwick Airport
DJ
07:15aVINCI : Airports to acquire the majority shareholding in London Gatwick Airport
PU
07:01aVINCI : VINCI Airports to acquire the majority shareholding in London Gatwick Ai..
AQ
12/24VINCI : unit seals Belgrade airport financing deal
AQ
12/22VINCI : VINCI Airports completes financing for Belgrade airport concession and t..
AQ
12/22VINCI : LISEA, the concession company operating the South Europe Atlantic high-s..
AQ
12/21VINCI : Airports completes financing for Belgrade airport concession and takes o..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 43 195 M
EBIT 2018 4 985 M
Net income 2018 3 002 M
Debt 2018 15 061 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 42 264 M
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 95,8 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lars Nordin Director of Finance
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Jean-Pierre Lamoure Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI-17.20%48 126
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-13.39%33 998
LARSEN & TOUBRO12.78%28 381
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.60%23 347
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-17.52%22 452
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP LIMITED-4.04%20 632
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.